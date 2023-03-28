The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Editor’s Note: This is the 489th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes

Construction of Washington Elementary School was completed in 1939 and the new school, located on Washington Avenue and West 21st Street, welcomed its first students the following year. For years the school well served youngsters in its West Huntington neighborhood, but its enrollment dwindled as the number of families in the neighborhood steadily declined.

