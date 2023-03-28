Editor’s Note: This is the 489th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes
Construction of Washington Elementary School was completed in 1939 and the new school, located on Washington Avenue and West 21st Street, welcomed its first students the following year. For years the school well served youngsters in its West Huntington neighborhood, but its enrollment dwindled as the number of families in the neighborhood steadily declined.
In the 1957-58 school year, Washington Elementary had 221 students. By 1960-61, the school’s enrollment had declined to 176 students. By 1980-81, that figure had dropped to 107 students. The yearly declines continued through the 1980s and so, not surprisingly the Cabell County Board of Education was soon talking about closing the school.
In 1988-89, when Washington Elementary had only 88 students, the school board voted to close it, moving its students to other schools. The closed school building was demolished.
A decade later, the board closed three other West Huntington elementary schools — Monroe, Jefferson and Johnston — and consolidated their students in the new $4.2 million Central City Elementary, built on the site of the former Washington Elementary.
School officials said the move was essential in view of the three schools’ declining student enrollment and the deteriorating condition of their old buildings, which had been open for a combined total of more than 230 years.
