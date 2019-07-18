"The Lost Man" by Jane Harper is a novel of a family dealing with loss in the Australian Outback. The setting of this book is an important character contributing to the story. The extreme heat of December lends danger to every action with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). The isolation is another problem, living three hours from your nearest neighbor limits socialization.
Burley Downs Station, what we would call a cattle ranch, is a remote, family-run estate of 3,500 square kilometers. Three brothers deal with memories of an abusive childhood and the effects that abuse has on their everyday life.
When one of the three Bright Brothers is found dead, questions are asked. Was it an accident? Was it suicide? Was it murder? Eventually each character shares information that, added together, gives a total picture of the middle son, Cameron, found dead huddled on a historic grave.
There is an awareness of the dangers of depression and suicide throughout the story. The policeman, the traveling nurse, neighbors, even the children understand that a person must stay connected and communicate with others to have life remain meaningful.
Regret is another theme in the story. One poor decision can have a devastating effect on the present and tarnish the future. Nathan, the main character, has spent 10 years being ostracized for a poor decision made in anger. Will he manage to forgive himself and move forward?
This book evaluates the life of the victim. His brothers, wife, mother, daughters and employees all examine their relationship to Cam. As always, the person presented to the world and the person deep inside are very different. At the end the satisfying, gut punching conclusion gives the reader all the answers.
