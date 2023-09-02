The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WVU Cancer Institute’s mobile lung cancer screening unit served 13 patients at Valley Heath’s Hurricane Health Center on Aug. 29.

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE — Thirteen patients were served with potentially lifesaving lung screenings when Valley Health Systems, Inc. hosted LUCAS — WVU Cancer Institute’s mobile lung cancer screening unit — at Valley Heath’s Hurricane Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

LUCAS brings state-of-the-art lung cancer screening technology in a comfortable, convenient environment to women and men with private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia, aged 50 and older and who meet lung cancer screening eligibility requirements, may receive lung cancer screening on LUCAS through the generosity of grant funding and donations.

