HURRICANE — Thirteen patients were served with potentially lifesaving lung screenings when Valley Health Systems, Inc. hosted LUCAS — WVU Cancer Institute’s mobile lung cancer screening unit — at Valley Heath’s Hurricane Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
LUCAS brings state-of-the-art lung cancer screening technology in a comfortable, convenient environment to women and men with private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia, aged 50 and older and who meet lung cancer screening eligibility requirements, may receive lung cancer screening on LUCAS through the generosity of grant funding and donations.
LUCAS is scheduled to return the following dates:
Valley Health — Harts (Lincoln County), Sept. 21. Call 304-855-4595 for an appointment
Valley Health — Fort Gay (Wayne County), Nov. 28. Call 304-648-5544 for an appointment
Valley Health — Wayne, May 21, 2024. Call 304-272-5136 for an appointment.
More West Virginians die from lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combined.
Approximately 120,000 West Virginias are eligible for lung cancer screening, but only about 2-4% of those eligible for low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) are currently being screened, according to a news release.
“Empowering our patients with accessible lung cancer screenings isn’t just a medical imperative; it’s a testament to our commitment to a healthier future. We are thrilled that we could help provide these screenings that can save lives,” Valley Health President and CEO Steve Shattls said in the release.
LUCAS provides lung cancer screening and then refers patients in need of follow-up to facilities close to their home. The WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program is coordinated by Cancer Prevention and Control, and is a partnership between WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine — WVU Hospitals.
