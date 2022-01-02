The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lula Perry Keith.jpg

Lula Perry Keith will celebrate her 100th birthday Monday, Jan. 3.

 Submitted photo

Lula Perry Keith will celebrate her 100th birthday Monday, Jan. 3, with a family celebration at her son Sam’s home in Lavalette, where she now lives.

She lived most of her life in Richmond, Kentucky, and was married to William C. Keith for 56 years before his passing in 1996. They had three children — Bill (deceased), Laura and Sam. Lula has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Lula was heavily involved in the Lancaster Road (Richmond, Kentucky) Church of God, of which she was a member for many years. She loved going to church retreats with her church sisters. She also loved quilting before age slowed her down. Lula is loved by many very much and continues to be an inspiration to her family every day.

