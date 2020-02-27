HUNTINGTON — Young Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 840 18th St. in Huntington, will host “The Lady in Red, Proverbs 31:10,” a luncheon, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Knights of Columbus, 1429 6th Ave. in Huntington.
This event culminates a month of black history activities and includes gospel music, mime inspiration, door prizes and features Sylvia Ridgeway, community activist, as the guest speaker.
The luncheon is open to the public. Donation is $15 in advance. Tickets are available by calling Angel Plante at 304-638-0587.