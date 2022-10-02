The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — At the bottom of the hill going south in Wayne, it would be hard not to notice a bright purple building situated on U.S. 152 with a gleaming neon “open” sign in the window.

The new addition to the Town of Wayne is called Lux Beauty Bar WV, and is a one-stop shop for all things beauty, including nail services, hair services, eyelash and waxing services, Botox and more.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you