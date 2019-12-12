HUNTINGTON — The Madie Carroll House Preservation Society Inc.’s Christmas Celebration will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Historic Carroll House, 234 Guyan St., in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.
Santa Claus will be there to greet children, the Historic House and Civil War Museum will be open for tours, the bi-annual meeting will be at 2 p.m., and caroling will take place after 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Karen Nance at 304-414-1601.