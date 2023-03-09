The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Wisconsin native Bill Blagg has become one of the premier big-stage magicians in the country, and like most folks who follow that path, his interest in doing magic was sparked when he was just a kid.

“What got me hooked was a surprise package in the mail from my great-grandfather on my 10th birthday,” said Blagg. “My great-grandfather and I used to swap letters and packages through the mail and when I was a kid, I told him that I was interested in magic. So, he would write to me little instructions about magic that I could do with things found around the house. I’d write him back and let him know how I did with it, and ask him if he had anything new. So, after that back and forth for a number of years, he sent me three books on my 10th birthday called the ‘Harlan Tarbell Course In Magic,’ which had thousands of magic tricks in them. But, more than just the tricks in them, the books talked about how to learn the routine of magic shows, and what it meant to perform. It wasn’t just about the tricks. It was about the art of doing a show.”

