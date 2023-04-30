The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall President Brad D. Smith, Chairman and President of the Maier Foundation Bradley Maier Rowe, Marshall University Foundation CEO Dr. Ron Area, members of the Marshall University Board of Governors and members of the Thomas family observe the pledge of a $1 million gift to establish the Sandra D. Thomas Scholarship Fund at Marshall University.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Maier Foundation has pledged $1 million to establish the Sandra D. Thomas Scholarship Fund at Marshall University, according to a news release from the Marshall University Foundation.

Thomas, a Raleigh County native and 1977 graduate of Marshall University, was a member of the Marshall University Board of Governors and an 18-year board member of the Maier Foundation. She died in 2022 after battling cancer. The scholarship fund will benefit need-based undergraduate students from West Virginia, with preference to students from Raleigh County.

