HUNTINGTON — According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, approximately 51 million school hours per year are lost due to dental-related illness.
Parents and caregivers can keep their children healthy in the days and weeks leading up to back to school — no matter what the 2020-21 school year looks like. Adding an annual dental checkup to the back-to-school checklist keeps children’s smiles healthy, as well as establishing a dental home for each child.
Dental examinations are required through the West Virginia Board of Education Policy 2423 Health Promotion and Disease Prevention as part of each child’s comprehensive physical prior to the school year, in addition to immunizations and other requirements. This policy, which was introduced in phases, includes Pre-K and Kindergarten School Year (2015-16), grade 2 (2016-17), grade 7 (2017-18), and grade 12 (2018-19).
Children with good oral health spend more time in school learning without having to miss school work due to dentist appointments and procedures.
Here are some effective ways to prevent cavities, tooth pain and sometimes tooth loss:
- Take your child to the dentist starting at age one.
- Avoid sharing spoons, cleaning off baby’s pacifier in your mouth instead of with water and other habits that could pass germs from parent to child.
- Brush two minutes two times per day with fluoride toothpaste.
- Drink tap water and eat healthy foods.
- Consider dental sealants to prevent tooth decay.
- Establish a routine. Help your children brush their teeth, read a favorite book and get to bed at a regular time each night.