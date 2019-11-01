Brussels sprouts.
Not synonymous with anything fun, normally. It certainly isn’t the one side dish that comes to mind as being the most beloved dish that’s talked about in the usual after-dinner discussions.
Though this may be true — and it’s very possible I am not a fan of these dinky versions of cabbage — I can think of a few reasons why this is a nice side dish and it could be a great contender for the upcoming holidays.
First off, anything braised in bacon is going to be at least 50 percent delicious — then, when it’s topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, the delicious factor is now teetering on 80 to 90 percent.
Finally, when it’s doused with a liberal supply of lemon juice, there is very little to not like about this dish.
This green ball of health is among the easiest, most flavorful preparations of greens imaginable, and it pairs beautifully with almost any roasted meat or fish. It is also exceptional on its own, with rice, or, like I’ve prepared it, with bacon, cheese and lemon juice.
Leave it to me to take something healthy and filthy it up a little with grease and cheese. But sometimes beautiful has an ugly side — especially when it’s delicious.
So basically, I fried a few pieces of bacon. Then I sliced the sprouts and braised them until golden brown. At the end, I sprinkle it with lemon juice and shaved Parmesan.
The upside is, I used frozen Brussels sprouts, which means I can always pull out a healthy side vegetable option for any night of the week. I do not have to rely on finding fresh produce since I have this package tucked away neatly in my freezer. I love simple and easy and I will definitely eat this again.
Braised Brussels Sprouts
1 pkg. frozen Brussels sprouts
2 pieces of bacon fried
1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
1 juice of lemon
Slice or fry these whole in a pan of grease produced by the two slices of bacon you just fried. Fry until golden and sprinkle with juice and shaved Parmesan.