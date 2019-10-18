“I think it’s nice to age gracefully. OK, you lose the youth, a certain stamina, and a dewy glow, but what you gain on the inside as a human being is wonderful: the wisdom, the acceptance and the peace of mind. It’s a fair exchange.” — Cherie Lunghi
“My happiness grows in direct proportion to my acceptance, and in inverse proportion to my expectations.” — Michael J. Fox
Walking down the sun-soaked sidewalk, absorbing all of the Vitamin D goodness, I felt full of vigor and vitality. Sleep had been quite restful the night before, lasting nearly eight hours — which was remarkable for me. My morning workout at the hotel’s fitness center felt great; and the late, but freshly made breakfast that followed afterward with my husband also at the hotel, was tasty, hearty, and nutritious. All in all, I was feeling full of positivity as John, my husband, and I walked hand-in-hand toward the quaint, brick covered sidewalks of Capitol Street, Charleston.
As we walked by the window of one shop, I caught a glance of John and myself in the window. Wait. What? What the heart and mind feels, I am learning, compared to what the eye sees, are often two different narratives. The two people holding hands in the shop window looked middle-aged, but John and I were in our 30s, right?
“Wrong!” The window shouted quiet loudly back at me. Hmm . . .
It was the weekend after my birthday. John had offered to take me out of town for a couple of days, but I did not want us to drive too far for a number of reasons, including our upcoming trip with St. Joseph Catholic Middle School seventh graders on their annual trip to Camp Magis that was looming ahead in three days. Ultimately, we settled on Charleston for my birthday getaway.
Yes, I know that technically, Charleston is only an hour away from home, but I was working late Friday at school with my writing club. On Monday, we would be riding on school bus for three to four hours traveling to Huttonsville, WV with our students. Besides, who wants to be in a car for several hours after a long week?
As one of my Brown Dog Yoga co-workers, Janice, pointed out, “You won’t have to make the bed, cook, clean, or worry about laundry for a couple of days, who cares how close, or far, away? Just go and enjoy your birthday weekend with your husband!”
Thus, we arrived at our destination, Four Points by Sheraton in Charleston, late, tired, and very hungry on a Friday evening. We had stayed at Four Points previously, a year or so ago, and we had found the service, cleanliness, and the location of the hotel ideal for our purposes. Beautifully situated on Kanawha Boulevard overlooking the Kanawha River, Four Points is within walking distance of numerous restaurants (several of which are personal favorites), bars and shops. We stowed our car safely in their garage and never drove again until the return trip home on Sunday.
Once situated in our room, we were ready to walk to dinner. The weather could not have been more perfect with a clear, starry sky overhead, and temperatures moderately hovering in the low seventies/high sixties — perfect for walking. Ambling hand-in-hand, we made our way to a familiar sports bar and grill, Adelphia.
Featuring pub grub, Greek food, a patio, and plenty of TVs for John to keep up with college Friday night football games, we found Adelphia’s patio to be packed on such a pleasant evening, while the bar side of the restaurant was not quite full.
We were able to find a seat at the bar, our favorite spot to sit when it’s just the two of us when traveling as we typically experience excellent service and usually gain insightful information regarding the area in which we are staying.
As a plant based eater (I rarely consume meat) with Celiac disease that requires me to eat gluten-free, married to a meat-and-potato kind of guy, dining out is always an interesting adventure. John typically has no trouble finding numerous choices on the menu; whereas, I often have more limited food options. This was the case for me at Adelphia.
Obviously, there were several salads from which I could have chosen (and have chosen on previous trips), but it was my birthday for heavens’ sake. I eat salad nearly every day of my life!
In the end, John quickly settled on the super-sized Homewrecker Hot Dog — “a half pound of kosher beef footlong hotdog served with chili, cheese blend, diced red onion, and coleslaw — along with a side of onion rings, but I was not so quick to decide. I finally settled on a side garden salad to begin dinner and chose nachos grande for my meal, as nachos are kind of a weakness for me.
John absolutely, positively loved every single bit of his hot dog as he worried aloud if his stomach would be upset in the morning.
Meanwhile, I was a bit disappointed with my choice. On the bright side though, Adelphia did offer unflavored Bon and Viv hard seltzer on tap! Plus, they offered to flavor it with 12 or more flavors of Mio liquid water enhancement. At only $2.50 per 16-ounce glass, it was a deal I could not refuse!
The next day we enjoyed a stroll along Capitol Street with Taylor’s Book Shop, Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream, Rock City Cake Company, Pies and Pints to name a few.
In fact, I discovered a really nice shop, The Consignment Company, directly beside Ellen’s, that boasted high-end clothes, shoes, and bags on a sign in their window. Must. Go. Explore.
I walked out of the store having spent less than $50 for three items, all with their original price tags still on them.
We began to make our way back toward the hotel and sauntered alongside the sparkling waters of the riverfront watching several leisure boats, with music blaring and passengers laughing, glide along the placid waters with ease; and, we were regaled by small children enthusiastically embracing their play in a small park as we thought of our own daughter when she was that age as the memories streamed forth like the waters of the Kanawha River coursed along beside us. (Sigh.)
That evening, we dined at a local favorite for meat and veggie lovers alike, Pies and Pints! What I love about Pies and Pints is that they also offer a gluten-free crust, so even I can eat pizza pie!
While the gluten free crust is not house made, it is by Kinnikinnick Foods, I find this crust to be reliably tasty with a decent texture.
I savored every bite of my choice, the Black Bean Pie, taking half of mine back to the hotel for the return trip home the next day. However, John found his Pepperoni, Sausage, and Extra Cheese Pie to be too salty.
We both relished our after-dinner treats we picked up at Rock City Cake Company — John, a fresh made cream horn; and, me, three large chocolate covered strawberries! Yum!
Once more, Charleston, as well as the Four Points hotel, did not disappoint. Sure, we had each experienced a less than perfect dining experience during one of our meals; but, overall, the town was warm and welcoming, our stay was wonderfully relaxing, and the company, spring chickens or not, was wonderful.
From our John and I, to you, Dear Reader, we wish you safe, happy, and wonderful travel/food experiences, especially when wondering wild and wonderful West Virginia.