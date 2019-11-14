HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will host “Mamluk Revival Metalwork from The Touma Collection” from Saturday, Nov. 16, through Feb. 9, 2020. A free opening reception for the exhibit takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, with a presentation by Marshall University professor Jeff Ruff.
This exhibition will showcase some of the finest examples of Mamluk Revival metalwork that Drs. Joseph and Omayma Touma have collected.
The Mamluks ruled much of the area around Syria-Palestine and Egypt from 1250 to 1517. Emerging from slave origins (mamluk is an Arabic word meaning “slave”), they created a powerful empire. Their reign saw a flourishing culture that brought with it a rich period of artistic patronage, according to the museum.
For Joseph Touma, the desire to collect these objects reflects pride in his Syrian heritage and brings back memories of his childhood in Damascus.
“When I was 11 or 12 years old, my family moved to the Touma ancestral home in the Christian quarter of the historic old city of Damascus. I was surrounded by artisans who were working in the authentic Damascene craft traditions,” he said. “What fascinated me most was the metalwork. At that time most of the metalwork was done by Jewish and Christian artisans who engraved and inlaid with silver brass trays and various other wares. These workshops were in the heart of the Jewish and Christian quarters where we lived. For seven years I observed with fascination the beauty and the complexity of their artwork.
“Fast-forward to the 1980s,” Touma continued, “and my love for this art was awakened once more during our visits to Damascus while walking the narrow streets of the old city. To my surprise the workshops were still there, and the sounds of chiseling the brass and inlaying the silver had not changed.”
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.