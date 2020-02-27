Here are some of the big events coming up in March. To add your event to our calendar, visit www.herald-dispatch. com/hdcalendar/ and click Add Event.
Sunday, March 1
n Marshall University Bridal Expo, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Marshall University Memorial Student Center Don Morris Room, Huntington. Exhibits available for any wedding or special event. Pre-registration is open for vendors. No cost to apply, but a door prize worth $100 or more is requested. $5 for attendees; free for MU students.
Monday, March 2
n Talent Competition: Thunder on the Stage, 7 p.m. Monday, March 2. Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, 1655 5th Ave., Huntington. Watch Marshall’s most talented students compete for prizes and the title of being the best.
Tuesday, March 3
n Symphony Orchestra — Young People’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Smith Music Hall, Huntington.
Thursday, March 5
Charleston
n Disney On Ice presents Dream Big, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. Thursday-Sunday, March 5-8. Tickets, $15-$100.
n Marshall Artists Series Spring International Film Festival, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Thursday-Sunday, March 5-8. For a schedule, visit http://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/festivals#spring.
Friday, March 6
n “Follies: The Broadway Musical,” Janice Chandler Auditorium at the Cabell County BOE, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 6-7 and March 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Presented by Alchemy Theatre. Tickets, $15.
n World of Wheels, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 6-7, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Tickets, $10 adults, $5 kids 3-12 and infants free.
Saturday, March 7
n Bourbon Barbecue & Basketball, noon Saturday, March 7. Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland. Guests will enjoy a bottle of privately selected barrel of Elijah Craig bourbon, Kentucky-themed food, music, a silent auction and watching the game. Dress is casual. Tickets, $125, at https://www.olbhfoundation.org/bourbon. Hosted by River Cities Harvest and Ashland Community Kitchen.
n Faithward Motion & Citizen Way, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. With the Jason Lovins Band and dance team Remnant and Anointed Mime. Games, giveaways and concessions. Free.
n The Branches Gala: Roaring Into the Twenties, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Vandalia Crowd House, 833 3rd Ave Rear, Huntington. Tickets, $125-$200 at eventbrite.com. Proceeds will be for the purchase of a brand new shelter.
n St. Patrick’s in the Park, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Gobbler’s Knob at Ritter Park, Huntington. Food, music, art and more. Hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
n Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. With Charlie Woods & The Deep Hollow, Sydney Adams and Brandon Whitt.
Sunday, March 8
n Country Unplugged — Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnutt & David Lee Murphy, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $42-$92.
Tuesday, March 10
n Casting Crowns “Only Jesus” Tour, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $26-$104.
n United States Air Force Concert Band, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Huntington City Hall, Huntington. The U.S. Air Force Concert Band is one of the six performing ensembles within the United States Air Force Band. Free concert.
Thursday, March 12
n Marshall Artists Series: America’s 50th Anniversary Tour with opening act AJ Croce, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Tickets, $65-$95.
Friday, March 13
n Paramount Players Present: “Mamma Mia!” Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 154. Tickets, $20-$30.
n WSAZ Home & Garden Show, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Friday-Sunday, March 13-15.
Saturday, March 14
n Model Railroad Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Kyova Mall, Ashland. Free admission, hobby shops and more.
n 36th annual Charleston Area Hamfest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Admission, $8.
n WVSO Music as Great Literature, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $15-$63.
n HerdCon 2020, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Marshall University, Huntington. Visit www.facebook.com/herdcon. Admission is free for Marshall students, faculty and staff. Community member tickets are $5. VIP tickets are $25 and must be pre-ordered online. VIP admission includes a bag, a custom HerdCon T-shirt, a customized gaming die, an art print and assorted swag.
n “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Double Tree Hotel, Huntington. Music, food, photos and more. Tickets are $25 per couple and can be purchased at www.ghprd.com.
n Spring Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Tickets, $10 adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
n Larry Keel Experience, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. With Stringus Khan. Tickets, $20.
Sunday, March 15
n J2B2, Karan Casey, Malcolm Holcombe and more on Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Tickets, $30.
Tuesday, March 17
n Trolls LIVE!, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Tickets, $19.
Thursday, March 19
n Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Smith Music Hall, Huntington.
Friday, March 20
n Charleston Ballet: “Giselle,” Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 20-21.
n Sound Checks: Los Elk, 8 p.m. Friday, March 20. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $18.50.
Saturday, March 21
n Southern Raised Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Milton Performing Arts Center, Milton.
Sunday, March 22
n Marc Cohn, The Haden Triplets, Amy Speace and More on Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22. Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Tickets, $30.
Tuesday, March 24
n Llama, Llama Red Pajama Live!, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $15-$25.
n “Once,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $37-$80.
n STOMP, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $37-$80.
Wednesday, March 25
n Menopause The Musical, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland. Tickets, $25-$50.
Thursday, March 26
n “That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $25-$35.
n Gary Allan, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $22.
Saturday, March 28
n WVSO presents “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” movie with live orchestra, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Clay Center, 1 Clay Sq, Charleston. Tickets, $20-$70.
Tuesday, March 31
n Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $30-$75.
n Black Violin, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Clay Center, Charleston. Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. Tickets, $23-$53.
n Marshall Artists Series: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Tickets, $8.