HUNTINGTON — Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League presented Marine Roy G. Marcum with the 2020 Marine of the Year award during the detachment’s annual awards dinner June 22 at American Legion Post 16.
Marcum serves as the captain of the Honor Guard for the detachment and was honored for his meritorious service and unselfish dedication conducting Honor Guard burial details for fallen marines in the Tri-State area. Marcum also serves his community by conducting flag etiquette classes at local elementary schools and organizing military and civic activities involving memorial and remembrance services for veterans and their families.
For information about the Marine Corps League, visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org.