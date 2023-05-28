Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Awards went to, from left, American Legion Post 16 Auxiliary President Ann C. Buchanan, Post 16 Auxiliary member Frema Wilson, Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 Marine Corps League members Jane Legge, Thirston A. Legge, and Curtis D. Winter.
Submitted photo
Marine John T. Lafferty Jr. was named 2023 Detachment Marine of the Year by the Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 Marine Corps League.
Submitted
Associate Member Jerry L. Beckett was named 2023 Detachment Associate Member of the Year by the Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 Marine Corps League.
HUNTINGTON — The Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 Marine Corps League recognized seven members for their outstanding service during its annual awards dinner recently at American Legion Post 16 in Huntington.
The awards were presented by Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 Marine Corps League Commandant and Legion of Honor recipient Richard L. Shank II.
