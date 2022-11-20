Many years ago, I lived in a small apartment complex. My next-door neighbor had three young children and worked a second-shift job earning minimum wage. Unsurprisingly, I could see that there was stress and finances were stretched thin.
Right before school started, I saw an opportunity to help the family out. Though I hadn’t really gotten to know them, I bought some basic school supplies for the oldest child, who was obviously entering some elementary grade. I brought them over one evening and got the chance to meet the children.
Seeing that there were needs, it might have been easy to conclude that this family needed help or even government intervention. But there was no abuse happening and the children were clearly loved. I saw this as my opportunity to support the whole family. As a single person with no kids at the time, I had the ability and willingness to help.
After getting to know them better, I began helping periodically with homework and bedtime routines. I took the older kids shopping and occasionally to children’s events. I tried to give Mom and Dad some down time and help with other things where I could. Though the family eventually moved and we lost touch for a while, the oldest reached out when she was looking for help selecting a college.
Instead of this approach, I could have decided it wasn’t my place to get involved and called Child Protective Services. I am confident the children would have been separated and had many negative outcomes, especially the ones who were older than age 5.
I don’t share this story to say that I’m a saint (I’m not), but to show how easy it is to get to know a struggling family and provide support as an alternative to involving government officials whose primary role is to investigate child abuse. Of course we should always call CPS if we believe children are being abused. But when families just need help, a CPS investigation increases stress and can have devastating outcomes.
The other day my adopted son, who is in first grade, was sharing some plans he has for his future children. He commented, “I hope I get kids.”
I started to parrot back long-ingrained messages I grew up with about the need for adoptive families. But, though adoption is the right thing in some situations, it didn’t feel right to repeat messages about adoption that don’t fully capture the messiness and range of issues involved. I also wanted to honor my son’s experience of being adopted.
Instead of passing on my ingrained messages, I said, “If you can’t have children, you could always ‘adopt’ a whole family. You can be the cool ‘uncle’! That way you get to spend time with kids and they get to stay with their mom and dad and still have you in their lives.”
We then talked about the family I described above, and about all of the chosen “aunties” and “uncles” in his own life.
November is National Adoption Month. You’ve probably heard about kids waiting for adoption. Maybe you’ve felt the urge to provide a family for those kids. There is a need, but many people imagine that there is a large group of babies and toddlers waiting for adoptive families.
In fact, the majority of waiting children are between ages 9 and 17. A quick glance through West Virginia’s Waiting Children photo gallery shows that many have medical and/or behavioral health needs. Some are part of a sibling group.
These children and youth are on the photo gallery because the state has been unable to find them adoptive homes among relatives, foster parents, or other traditional avenues. And they are on the photo gallery because the state separated them from their biological families. If you are considering adoption, please ask yourself whether you are able to meet the needs of these children.
And if you see a family that is struggling, think about what you can do to help.
Many waiting children were separated from their families due to conditions created by poverty such as unemployment or low wages leading to unstable housing, or disconnected utilities. Lack of access to adequate childcare can also lead to family separation.
Could you help by providing support? Maybe you can help Mom or Dad find a better job or hang out with the kids while they work a few extra hours; maybe bring a meal or help kids with homework. Maybe you have a skill you could share with the parents and/or interested children — for example, cooking or building computers or fixing cars. My son and I are grateful to live in a neighborhood where families routinely support each other — maybe you can build that culture in your neighborhood.
Research shows that supportive adult relationships in the life of a child help increase their resiliency and help them thrive. The more supportive adults in their lives, the better. Parents need this kind of support, as well. West Virginia currently investigates and removes more children per capita than any other state. Maybe we can change this.
The best way you can help children and youth in West Virginia is by supporting their families — whether biological, foster/kinship, or adoptive. Consider “adopting” a whole family so that fewer children will be separated from their families.