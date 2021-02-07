BEREA, Ky. — Tywann Markham of Huntington has been admitted to Berea College for the fall 2021 term.
As an enrolled student at Berea College, Markham has been awarded a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which completely covers the cost of tuition after other forms of grant and scholarship aid are applied.
Students at Berea graduate with one of the lowest rates of student educational debt in the nation, and 1 in 3 students graduate debt-free, according to the college.
Markham is currently a student at Huntington High School and will begin at Berea in August. He plans to major in political science and minor in African and African American studies. Markham is the son of Tywanna Deering.
Berea College admits students based on their academic achievement, community service, leadership potential and financial need.
Widely known for the quality of its academic program, Berea College was the South’s first interracial and coeducational college. Berea charges no tuition, admitting only academically promising students, primarily from Appalachia, who have limited economic resources.
For more information about Berea College, call 800-326-5948 or visit www.berea.edu.