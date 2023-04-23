Aaron Dean Gilpin and Falon Ashton McCallister
Curtis Roosevelt and Callie Louise Dempsey
Aaron Dean Gilpin and Falon Ashton McCallister
Curtis Roosevelt and Callie Louise Dempsey
Deanna Lynn Moore and Elizabeth Ann Carter
Kenneth Dalton Tucker and Shannon Blass Morrone
Robert Kelton Bowers and Alejandra Mercedes Mallory
Thomas Renzel Booton and Grace Elizabeth Knipp
Wesley Wayne Alexander and Stephanie Lynn Burns
Corey Dayvis Cutler and Brianna Starr Harrison
Matthew Blake Wilkinson and Amber Nicole Adams
Asa Andrew Parsons and Courtney Shae Burd
Dalton Cole Carey and Alisha Renee Williams
Melissa Nicole Beckelheimer and Kimberly Marie Maynard
Jason Scott Zeigler and Priscilla Lynn Flora
Corey Evan Rowley and Ella Alana Canterbury
William Jason Saddler and Angela June Johnston
Donald Patrick Spry and Brandee Dawn Love
Nathan Guthrie Steele and Faith Ellen Holley
Christopher Wayne Moore and Mary Jean Thomas
Terry Alan Blackmon Jr and Sherri Dawn Wilkerson
Caleb Thomas Rumple and Alexandra Marie Duffy
Timothy Eugene McCoy and Angela Sue Easthom
Jonathan Andrew Wellman and Brittany Nicole Hensley
Charles Mack Rhoads and Tina Marie Elliott
Joseph Levi Kessler and Olivia Ann Webb
Christian Spencer Wilson and Alexis Bailey Leach
Jacob Kyle Roark and Alison Elizabeth Shufflebarger
Orian William Pifer and Kennedy Anne Snider
Zachary Tayte Alford and Faith Ann Caudill
Austin Andrew Pennington and Katrina Mariea Hale
Dakota Levi Burditt and Destyni Dawn Thacker
Andrew William Christopher and Brittany Leann Rogers
Hagen Matthew Beever and Carolyn Renee Ball
James Michael Williams and Starlene Raye Heath
James Douglas Frye and Tracey Renee Frye
Scott Alan Long and Anita Louise Bell
Jacob Daniel Cazad and Samantha Michelle Wolfe
Shane Joseph Wells and Autumn Leigh Johnson
