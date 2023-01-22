David Edward Childers and Kathy Ray Rice
Ronald Wayne Bates and Sandra Kay Sumner
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 12:36 am
Matthew David Thompson and Cagney Taylor Sargent
Ivory Dupree Baker and Deonna McKell Collins
Justin Randall Payne and Stephanie Ann Ferris
Joshua Sebastian David White and Tanya Michelle McGinnis
Cameron Dawson McCoy and Isabella Oneal Hedrick
Raymond Blake Staley and Bianca Lee Effingham
George Arthur Smith Jr. and Ammie Elizabeth Clatworthy
Lyric Sterling Jones and Kaitlyn Sara Lou Poling
Travis Michael Harrison and Emily Grace Heaberlin
Golden Wayne Smith and Heather Marie Tincher
Samuel Charles Weible and Elisa Aprilia
Matthew John Cox and Tanisha Nicole Marcum
Xachery Allen Cooper and Caroline Olivia Nease
Joshua Michael Jones and Disarae Lea Wilson
Gregory Edward May and Thomasina Marie Anderson
Chad Delae Mason and Robin Denell Congleton
Gideon Olorunfemi Olugbami and Adejoke Oluseyi Sotome
Jonathan Carl Asbury and Mindy Beth Schmitt
