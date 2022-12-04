Jeremy Shane Harless and Ashley Nicole Fields
Stewart Danny Rockhold and Michelle Alexis Shingleton
Kayla Jean Faulkner and Lindsay Michaela Deming
Johnny Eugene Martin II and Amanda Lee Martin
David Anthony Young and Kahoma Patrease Young
Vincent Aeryn Coleman and Parker Bea Jones
Eric Allen Neil Hackworth and Ariana Mackenzie Marietta
Derrick Delanore Dixon and Michele Ann Brown
David Wayne Fuller and Julie Ann Rakes
Michael Robert Daniels and Emile Carolyn Harshbarger
Noah Kristian Beter and Brandi Nicole Rose
Hunter Nicholas Douglas and Courtney Jane Persinger
Ricky Elton Stevens Jr. and Susie Barreto
Joseph Taylor Tucker and Daniella Helana Kalaj
Chad Andrew Starcher and Cassandra Rachelle Ash
Edward Earl Adkins III and Christina Renee Clay
Jacob Samuel Erwin and Faith Leigh Fowler
Robert C. Ferris and Samantha Faye Kwiatowski
Evan Clay Massey and Tamera Leann Waddell
Roger Darrell Camp and Mary Agnes Morton
Sean Matthew Crager and Hayden Nicole Bays
Jay Warren McFeeley and Anna Kathleen Reynolds
Ryan Edward Flynn and Hannah Danielle Edgar
Jason Craig Smith and Charee Nicole Nance
Joshua Aaron McCoy and Josie Rae McCoy
Teddy Ray Mounts and Crystal Dianne Mounts
Darren Moses Slone and Kayle Nicole Adkins
Ryan Michael Fields and Heather Rachele Moore
Joshua Stephen Nield and Andrea Danielle Pennington
Michael William Lambert and Bethany Rae Fizer
David Leroy Tiller and Alice Geraldine Newsome
Justin Glenn Moore and Rebecca Fay Lykins
Troy Adam Johnston and Ashley-Ann Alexandra Broce
William Edmund Quinby and Emma Sophia Valle
Troy Austin Rankin and Kayla Ann Young
Brandon Kyle Jividen and Mollie Elizabeth Blake
David Carte Myers and Susan Ann Elliott
Dustin Edward Curtis and Megan Sky Carroll
Ethan Coty Nichols and Cara Jean Burgess
Charles Robert Keenan and Misty Susan Broom
Frederick Scott Chapman and Erin Brook Robinson
