Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 14, 2022 @ 2:00 am
Jordan Taylor Babbington and Shelby Rene Wright
David Fox III and Rosalene Black
Mark Lindsey Workman and Bridgitte Jean Jenkins
Hunter James Bishop and Vanessa Nicole Vititoe
Noah Brian Freeman and Natalie Hope Riley
Matthew David Viars and Tiffany Susan Felix
David Marquis Roberson and Kinsey Shea Hall
John Benjamin Preece and Mackenna Nicole Bailey
Matthew Lee Cyrus and Jennifer Lynn Carter
Sherry Dawn Farren and Veronica Lynn Parler
Jon Alexander Blatt and Destiny Marie Nelson
Robert Allen Shaffer and Leah Elizabeth Adkins
Samuel Reed Adkins and Natalie Sara Saber
Tyler Jorden Foster and Alyse Catherine Thomas
James Craig Kinser and Crystal Kaylene Mills
Wyatt Allen Ford and Cassandra Dawn Semple
Sean Dalton Delancey and Madison Paige Hall
Dylan Eugene Enyart and Olivia Rae Wilson
Janie Elaine Exum and Victoria Rae Benton
Forrest Edward Humphrey and Hayley Elizabeth Cyrus
Allen Paul Black and Joni Renee Hodges
Joshua Dewayne Hardy and Izabella Rayann Johnson
Samantha Lynn Woodyard and Mina Anne Blackwelder
Richard Allen Oldaker Jr. and Kristin Elizabeth McCoy
Bradley Eric Watson and Lieanna Sue Cornell
Russell Radford Rucker IV and Katherine Rose Hacker
Anthony Reese Slone and Elizabeth Renee Sparks
Trenton Edward Walker and Hayleigh Marie Ramey
Cecil Edward Vicars Jr. and Karen Elaine McMillan
Thomas Kane Dodrill and Serena Faith Parker
Paul Kenneth Goodwin and Stephanie Michelle Smith
Bryce Alexander Smith and Christen Chantel Shiltz
James Charles Morelli and Anastazia Dianne Strader
Steven Nathan Rogers and Sachi Kamikawa
Jacob Erikson McKinney and Marissa Elaine Given
Eric Sean Staples and Amy Dawn Kelly
Chad Alan Bledsoe and Jada Alyssa Betaudier
