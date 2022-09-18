Alex Trever Adkins and Kiara Marlene Sellards
Jalen Anthony Migal Mitchem and Kealee Elizabeth Cox
Andrew Phillip Riley and Ripley Isabella Haney
Shane Anthony Kruel and Molly Lynn Watts
Brett Justin Weekley and Kuristen Danielle Martin
Micah Von Massey and Haley Denise Knipp
Gary Lee Riffe and Linda Susan Young
Benjamin Alan Bandy Jr. and Sarah Pauline Zirkle
Robert Dylan Kelly and Ashley Nicole Myers
Ahmet Bora Oruc and Suzanna Marie Nass
Michael-Douglas Dylan Ramsey and Makayla Jordan Waugh
Bradlee Michael Bailey and Michelle Dawn Bailey
Andrew Jay Scarberry and Laiken Suzanne Call
James Edward Fields and Christina Mae Francis Bradley
Mason Dakota Midkiff and Elizabeth Jean Daling Foreman
Steven Michael Linthicum and Courtney Beth Adkins
Yi Ding and Xing Tang
Ronald Wayne Workman and Patricia Ann Workman
Garrett Allen Toppings and Rachel Catherine Allred
Silas Alfred Belt II and Mary Elizabeth Boisvert
Jason Andrew Shelton and Christina Nichole Sage Rizzie
Tyler Logan Brandstetter and Brittney Ann Moore
Charles Woodson Proctor and Sheri Lynn Hopkins
Jamie Stivers Dzierzak and Allyson Leigh Bias
Cameron Ray Adkins and Amanda Paige Lovejoy
