Travis Michael Bailey and Maranda Jewell Felix
Cheryl Lynn Stambaugh and Tara Michelle Perry
Charles Kenneth Aliff Jr. and Amanda Marie Holderby
Ethan Scott King and Anna Mae Wallace
Corey Spencer Ellis and Molly Mae Darling
Lincoln Curtis Stevens and Christopher Boyd Hammock
Joshua Ryan Winbigler and Erica Nicole Collins
Cody Ryan Smith and Claire Elizabeth Joswick
Kevin Mark Adkins and Jennifer Grey Ogrin
Forest Wesley Scarbro and Nicole Tracy Jenkins
Sawyer Chilton Lewis and Kandace N. Adkins
Sidney Joe Tucker and Taylor McKenzie Smith
Alex Kane Dillistone and Melanie Lyn Tolbert
Charles Vernon Blosser Jr. and Morgan Ashley Henson
Kevin Hubert Evans and Annie Mariah House
Shawn Caldwell Hogsett and Stephanie Marie Esque
Joshua Michael Boyden Mcadoo and Emma Clarice Chaney
Aaron Zachery Turner and Ayla Grace Marie Ansell
Dennis James Bundy and Betty Lou Hundley
Richard Myron Brunton II and Sherry Sue Eling
Michael Alan Burkholder and Susan Carole Burkholder
John Gerald Thompson and Kayla Renee Bradford
Ramond Michael Johnson II and Mariya Paige Childers-Chaffin
Brandon Edward Stacy and Makenzie Taylor Callicoat
Scott Andrew Edie II and Rebecca Marie Hatten
Justin Donald Boster and Deanna Marie Auffant
John Michael Caserta and Kristen Alexandria Porter
Dakota Scott Bing and Katelyn Joe Edwards
Timothy Wayne Butler and Laura Anne Delph
Blake Reed Moore and Brianna Nycole Ferrebee
Ernie Rexton Nichols Jr. and Allyson Faye Herron
Dane Anthony Gould and Taylor Danielle Samuelson
Christopher Keith Dailey and Martha Leandria Johnson-McCoy
Jacob Eli Lucas and Britney Paige Burrows
Beau Michael Crabtree and Alisha Ann Loeffler
Timothy Webster Nunnery and Amanda Dawn Forth
Ryan Lee Wooten and Brittany Rae Meredith
