Drew Thomas Miller and Amanda Jordan McGhee
Matthew McClain Barriteau and Jasmyn Mae Jordan
Cody Houston Daniels and Amber Elizabeth Howard
Jacob Bradley Wilkinson and Lara Lynn Barker
Aaron Cole Tufts and Hannah Nicole Blatt
James Austin Hendricks and Abigail Lacey Plum
Everett Allan Toppings and Lora Lee Maynard
Joseph Patrick McComas and Taylor Dawn Cooper
Brady Carlton Hinchman and Tessa Ann Castle
Matthew Owen Mencotti and Jennifer Nicole Saunders
Christopher Shade Maggard and Lakesha Leeann Davis
Brian Christopher Wilson and Beth Ann Hodge
Philip Andrew Dolen and Jerra Mary Adkins
Zachary Allen Billups and Seiarra Storm White
Stephen Andrew Pennington and Tabatha Shae Scarberry
Logan Howard Brown and Emily Lauren Henderson
Nathaniel David Freireich and Chelsea Marie Fortner
Steven Fredrick Bailey and Tina Marie Dillon
Jonathan Timothy Saxton and Danelle Dawn Paul
Michael James Wilson and Kathy Sarah Rene White
Christopher Tyler Blackburn and Skylar Marie Hundley
Jimmy Gordon Jackson and Brittany Danielle Farley
Alex Cameron Brown and Whitney Marie Jackson
Roger Michael Smith and Betty Angelina Alexander
Matthew Ryan Cadle and Angela Kaye Callaway
Jonathan Ryan Stowers and Kimberly Dawn Smith
Dylan Michael Tierney and Kaitlyn Nichole Johnson
Matthew Thomas Robinson and Teresa Lynn Ball
Marc Allen Lee and Lina Jolee Williams
Dennis James Adkins and Crystal Dawn Finley
Leslie Augustus Thomas and Megan Nicole Wolford
