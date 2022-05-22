The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Brandon Darroux Bryant and Shawntessa Paige Evans

David Michael Hagley and Sarah Elaine Weed

Brandon Lee Collins and Victoria Jane Monroe

Matthew Scott Hill and Autumn Cheyenne Sovine

Elva Gene Smith and Cynthia Renee Workman

Drew Alexander Lauhon and Cheyenne Brooke Dolin

Dakota Jarod Dishman and Kellie Jean Lahoda

Jeremy Edward Jobe and Vikki Danielle Johnson

Gunner Andrew Johnson and Kailey Noel Grusser

Donald Ray Sowards III and Shanda Codyleigh Bragg

Todd Russell Hensley and Bobbie Jean Yapp

Amanda Dawn Woodrum and Courtney Renee Dillon

Joshua Legal Grumbling and Bethany Grace Adkins

Hunter Morgan Price and Alondra Fuschia Wilcoxen

Joshua David Candella and Jennifer Lynn Richardson

Aaron Matthew Cox and Cassandra Dee North

Zachary Adam White and Andrea Paige Bellomy

Aaron Alexander Searls and Ashley Nicole Burgett

Kevin Andrew Miller and Sierra Brooke Davis

Olden James Hill and Leann Nicole Meadows

Isaiah Brodie Sellards and Deasia Lynn Henderson

Hung Xuan Nguyen and Trang Thi Nguyen

Robert Edward Ferguson and Katherine Rose Brockman

Benjamin James McCarty and Rachel Anne Klug

Billy Ray Rose and Mary Ann Coonrod

Alexander James Kane and Morgan Rae Cummings

Michael Jeffery Patrick and Paige Nicole Vanhoose

James Michael Wheeler and Shawn Paul Gould

Zachary Howard Johnson and Hannah Elizabeth Johnson

Nathan Cory Simpkins and Kristina Danielle Pennington

Nicholas Antonio Martin and Sydney Elizabeth Yoho

Robert Scott Millne and Dami Allison Blankenship

Thomas Michael Trippy and Susan Elaine Stough

Justin Timothy Hysell and Ashlee Renee McCartney

James Austin Laslo and Samantha Rene Johnson

John Martin Coontz and Casey Jo Day

John Matthew Russell and Allysa Katherine Hess

Brian Thomas Blake and Brenda Denise Stepp

Timothy David Hamlin and Tara Danielle Cornell

Joseph Andrew Barnhart and Jessica Erin Saunders

Matthew James Ebbert and Samantha Kaitlin Crockett

Thomas Jefferson Fuller II and Amanda Marie Rosser

Devin Gray Lewis and Emily Rose Kingery

Joseph Lee Cremeans and Chelsey Rae Schmidt

Arlie Granville Lilley and Linda Lane Bristow

Timothy Joseph Kuhn and Rebecca Jo Eddy

Carl Darrell Dixon and Rusty Lee Beers

Joshua Caleb Vance and Olivia Marie Johnson

Joshua Edward Towns and Kaitlyn Ruth Nida

Brian Wesley Brogan and Dana Marie Marnix

Adam Jacob Dale Perry and Angela Faith Pauley

Bradley Lewis Chappel and Reannan Lynn Powley

Jack Clark Parry Jr. and Jamie Alexandra Beter

David Frederick Weiss and Georgiana Lilley Conley

Benjamin Curtis Thompson and Laken Nicole Wilson

Marvin Eugene Simpkins and Holly Ann Smith

