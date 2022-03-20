The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

William Wesley McCallister Jr. and Katherie Ann Fiederer

Nathanael Aaron Correll and Elizabeth Joy Wiebe

Krista Joy McCallister and Chelsea Lyn Thompson

Robert Lee Dean III and Megan Danielle Hackney

Gary Edward Smith and Jennifer Renee Wilson

Brian Ross Cobb and Tracie Lynn Goodson

Richard Payton Spry and Jillian Carol Sayre

Lloyd Carl Smith III and Brittany Nicole Caldwell

Ahmed M.A. Hmidat and Rania Al Asmar

Matthew Chase Bell and Madison Jade Winters

Colin Evan Johnston and Abigail Elizabeth Knox

Justin Tyler Childers and Laura Elizabeth Collins

Kareem Latieff Perkins and Brittany Leigh Daniels

Tremayne Antwone Swanson and Chavon Marie Green

James Darrian Scarberry and Kimberly Renee Miller

John Williams Kounse and Martha Jean Martin

Randy Scott Kinnard and Maria Annette Burton

Johnathan Mark Qualls and America Arlene Webb

Michael Lynn Compton and Amanda Dawn Whitt

William Roger Childers and Catherine Rose Huff

Edward Lewis Sowards and Stacy Marie McCallister

Ronnie Eugene Atkinson Jr. and Jacqueline Lynn Turner

Cody James Gamble and Cassidy Michelle Barnes

Lawrence Eugene Stevenson and Veronica Brooke Varney

Daniel Scott Hensley and Charity Sunshine Reynolds

Steven Russell Warren and Jacqueline Marie Hallauer

Ricky Dean Bragg II and Shyanne Nycole Collins

Christopher Nathaniel Browning and Rebecca Elizabeth Staley

Joshua Allen Bailey and Jessica Nicole Burd

Coty Daniel Brown and Ashton Dawn Akers

Jared Michael Mossor and Melaine Nicole Lemaster

David Joseph Martin and Emily Rebecca Lawson

Gregory George Hanna and Holly Michelle Cheshire

Clifford Jene Vaughn and Phuong Thanh Dang

Cassandra Lynn Lawhon and Cassandra Rochelle Hawks

Reginald Lee Lyles and Sheila Adorra Lynn Scott

Jonathan Thomas Lightle and Jennifer Dawn Dwier

Samuel Patrick Schaffer and Holly Sue Vinson

James Fielden Adkins and Amanda Sue Smith

Timothy Alexander Toler and Allysun Danielle McCoy

Timothy Dale Clagg and Leah Allison Midkiff

David Ott Tattum and Brenda Sue Nash-Mason

Brandon Wayne Irvin and Natalie Amber Dorsey

Justin Matthew Courtney and Ferrel Shella Pauley

Nathaniel James Gambrell and Brandon Lee Isom

April Franklin and Shanra Chianne Frasure

Chayton Alan Kange Bocook and Lauren Danielle Walters

Matthew Luke Johnson and Kayle Dawn Esque Martinez

Michael Dolliver Allen and Shannon Marie Maynard

Jared Allen Thomas and Kayla Renee Wisley

Mason Tyree Anderson and Kelsey Regan Larck

Tyler Sean Courts and Anna Elizabeth Davis

Zachary Keith Jividen and Leandra Rose Hagley

Timothy Lee Rogers and Crystal Annalee Scarberry

Cameron Demetrias Holmes and Tiffany Anne Ellis

James Adam Caraballo and Hannah Lorraine Fox

Charles Jeremiah Mullins and Katrina Dawn Erwin

Lafonso Lee Barnes and India Noel Barnes

Jeffery Lee Miller and Mary Katherine Collins

