HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Libraries is accepting entries for their annual art exhibition. Titled “Reframing Appalachia: Images, Stories and Dreams for the Future,” the exhibition plays off of the library’s recent display of Roger May’s traveling exhibit “Looking at Appalachia.”
“We’re trying to create a yearlong theme on exploring Appalachian identity through actual Appalachians’ eyes, rather than people outside of Appalachia who often stereotype the region,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall University.
Students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to enter works that speak to their experiences, including poetry and other short works of writing. All types of visual media, with the exception of video, are welcome and artists may enter as many pieces as they wish for jurying.
“One goal of this exhibition is to fill the walls with original Appalachian artwork that reflects local artists’ lives as they define them,” Thomas said. “Another is to empower artists and storytellers through the opportunity to showcase their truth in creation. We hope that artists localize their artwork as much as possible.”
The exhibition will be open to the public Jan. 13 through May 11, 2020. Submission drop off is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 2-3, in Drinko Library. The show prospectus and entry form is available at the Visual Arts Center and Drinko Library Circulation Desk, and is also available for download at https://libguides.marshall.edu/ReframingAppalachia.