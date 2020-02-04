SOUTH CHARLESTON — Eric Douglas, an author, writer, photographer and Marshall alumnus, will present “Russia: Coming of Age,” an exhibition of his photography on display in the Marshall South Charleston campus library. He will discuss his work in person at a presentation at the Marshall South Charleston library at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Douglas said “Russia: Coming of Age” is a selection of images made in Russia between 1993 and 2008. In many cases, they are the same people or the same places, side by side. In others, the images represent similar things or the evolution from the post-Soviet period to the modern era.
The exhibition is scheduled to run until Tuesday, April 7.