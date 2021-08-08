HUNTINGTON — Alumni from the Marshall University Public Relations (MU-PR) academic program earned 10 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) professional Tribus Awards in July for their work on three nonprofit strategic communications campaigns completed during their time as students at Marshall in 2019 and 2020, according to a news release.
The awareness and fundraising campaigns — carried out by MU-PR graduate students and undergraduate students in their capstone course during their senior year — benefited the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington and River Valley Child Development Services.
Jason Lovins, A.P.R., Ph.D., president of the PRSA-River Cities chapter, said the winners of this year’s honors “demonstrated their public relations professionalism and capabilities in helping these nonprofits with real solutions to real problems related to public awareness, stakeholder engagement and fundraising.”
Terry L. Hapney Jr., Ph.D., professor of public relations at Marshall University and instructor for the course, said three groups of his former students earned four honorable mention awards:
1. Press Release Tactic, Online Silent Auction; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2019 — Marshall University; for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
2. Integrated Communications Campaign; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2019 — Marshall University; for River Valley Child Development Services.
3. Social Media Tactic, Egg My Yard; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2020 — Marshall University; for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
4. Press Release Tactic, Athlete Volunteers; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2020 — Marshall University; for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
Hapney said each group also earned a first-place Tribus Award:
Community Relations Campaign; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2019 — Marshall University; for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
Press Release Tactic, Celebration; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2019 — Marshall University; for River Valley Child Development Services.
Press Release Tactic, Online Auction; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2020 — Marshall University; for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
In addition, Hapney said there were three “Best Overall” honors among the three groups, meaning they were the highest-scoring campaigns and tactics among all entries in the PRSA Tribus Awards program:
Best Overall Tactic Award (tie): Press Release, Celebration; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2019 — Marshall University; for River Valley Child Development Services; and Press Release, Online Auction; JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2020 — Marshall University; for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
Best Overall Campaign Award: JMC 439/539 Class, Spring 2019 — Marshall University; for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
Public relations practitioners and scholars from the PRSA-Charlotte, North Carolina, chapter judged the entries submitted from the three campaigns.
“I am proud of the work these former students, now alumni, did in terms of advertising and public relations research, planning, execution of strategy and evaluation for these worthy nonprofits,” Hapney said. “They not only helped important causes in our local area and impacted lives in such a positive way, but they also built portfolios of work that helped them land jobs and admission to graduate school programs. Having this work recognized in this manner looks great on their resumes.”
Marshall alumni who were recognized included:
2019 Ronald McDonald House Campaign: Bri Murphy (Teays Valley, West Virginia), Karenann Flouhouse (Barboursville), Olayinka Bamiro (Washington, D.C.), Emily Phipps (Huntington) and LeAnna Owens (Milton).
2019 River Valley Child Development Services Campaign: Brittany Hively (Point Pleasant, West Virginia), Meredith O’Bara (Parkersburg, West Virginia), Sydney Shelton (Climax, Virginia), Brigham Warf (Barboursville), Rebecca Casey (Lancaster, Ohio) and Caroline Kimbro (Fort Washington, Pennsylvania).
2020 Ronald McDonald House Campaign: Paige Leonard (Barboursville), Hannah Graham (Huntington), Rachael Cook (Beckley, West Virginia), Abbey Vidrine (Ripley, West Virginia), Taylor Speight (Washington, D.C.), Savannah Matney (South Point, Ohio), Piper White (Huntington), Anna Marsh (Hurricane, West Virginia), Marcus Williams (Washington, D.C.), Hannah Petracca (Fairmont, West Virginia), Jannson Williams (Newnan, Georgia), Madalyn McCoy (Summersville, West Virginia), Brie Toney (Columbus, Ohio), Meg Keller (Moyers, West Virginia) and Anh Do (Vietnam).
“Many of these alumni have gone on to accept positions in public relations and marketing with businesses, nonprofit organizations and agencies,” Hapney said. “Others are in law school and graduate school. I am proud of these alumni, and glad they carry the Marshall University name with them during their careers.”