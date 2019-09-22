HUNTINGTON — The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University will host a reading to support the Facing Hunger Foodbank at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in room 154 of Smith Hall.
It will feature readings, a Q&A session and book signing with Jordan Farmer and Rajia Hassib, and is free and open to the public.
Farmer is the author of "The Pallbearer" and the forthcoming "The Poison Flood." A West Virginia native, he earned his master’s degree from Marshall University and his Ph.D. at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Hassib was born and raised in Egypt and moved to the United States when she was 23. Her first novel, "In the Language of Miracles," was a New York Times Editors’ Choice and received an honorable mention from the Arab American Book Award. Her second novel, "A Pure Heart," was released in August. She holds a master’s degree in Creative Writing from Marshall University. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times Book Review, The New Yorker online, and Literary Hub. She lives in Charleston with her husband and two children.
The event is sponsored by the Department of English and the College of Liberal Arts.
A suggested donation of two or three nonperishable food items would be appreciated for admission. For more information, contact Cody Lumpkin at lumpkinb@marshall.edu or Wendi Kozma at kozma@marshall.edu.