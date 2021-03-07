HUNTINGTON — Harvey J. and Kimberly Austin recently established the Harvey J. and Kimberly Austin Family Scholarship, which supports graphic design or video production students in Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media.
Harvey Austin graduated from Marshall University in 1998 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design and serves as the vice president and managing director of video and creative production for Syneos Health. Kimberly Austin graduated from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2001 and is now a physician at OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio. Together, they have one daughter, Aja.
Harvey Austin says he learned many lessons during his time at Marshall but believes the ability to lead a team and invest in the growth and advancement of others has been most beneficial in his career.
“Art and design have always been important to me. When I was entering college, the idea of having a career in the arts was always a dream of mine,” he said. “There have been so many technical and creative advances in the industry within the last two decades. Those advances are attracting many students who never thought about studying design and production in college. I think it’s more important to encourage careers in the arts and give financial assistance to students aspiring to make the world a more creative place.”
Student recipients of the Harvey J. and Kimberly Austin Family Scholarship must be in good academic standing and demonstrate financial need, per Marshall University’s Office of Financial Assistance. First preference is given to Cabell County residents, with second preference to a resident of West Virginia (beyond Cabell County), Kentucky or Ohio.
“The greatest advice I was given while at Marshall was to make the most of your time in college, both from an educational and social stance. Expand the knowledge and skills you are gaining in the classroom into internships, volunteer opportunities and part-time work within the creative field while still in college. Network as much as you can with professionals and peers in the industry. Focus on leaving a legacy where every person, group and organization is more productive and purposeful because of your presence and contributions,” Harvey Austin said.
For information regarding the Harvey J. and Kimberly Austin Family Scholarship, contact Marshall University’s Office of Student Financial Assistance at 304-696-3162.