HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2022.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2022/.
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Taylor Grace Adkins, Doctor of Medicine; Madeline Jordan Altizer, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Brooke Ann Ballengee, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Danielle Rae Berry, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Tanner Bodden, Bachelor of Science; William Oliver Burns, Bachelor of Business Administration; Amanda Gayle Clonch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Skylar Yvette Cooper, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Mason Eric Dial, Doctor of Medicine; Caleb Andrew Dorsey, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Anthony James Drumm, Master of Science; Rebekah Lee Emerick, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Michael Fraley, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jordan Jesus Garcia, Bachelor of Business Administration; Amanda L. Hansen, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Andrew Hesson, Doctor of Medicine; Nicholas Craig Hunter, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Katherine Ann Jackson, Associate in Nursing; McKenzie Beth Jeffers, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Bailey Renee Joseph, Associate in Nursing; Carol Michelle Kirby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Tiffany Amber Kotalic, Education Specialist Degree; Kathryn Kelly Leonard, Master of Business Administration; Andrew J. Lilly, Bachelor of Science; Isabella Grace Lilly, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Sarah Alysia Mace, Master of Arts; Isabella Winifred Mayes, Master of Public Health; Ali K. McDonald, Associate in Nursing; Mikayla Rae McIntosh, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Thomas Remington Newman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lesley-Anne Pennington, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Victoria Dawn Ramey, Master of Science; Seth Issac Rawlings, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Corey Douglas Ross, Master of Business Administration; Hannah M. Turley, Bachelor of Business Administration; Braxton James Vazquez, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Katherine Ann Watson, Doctor of Pharmacy; Olivia Ann Webb, Associate in Nursing; Kaleb Harrison Weekley, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Weinberg, Bachelor of Business Administration.
CULLODEN: Mackenzie Jean Allen, Master of Arts; Alexis Lee Arnold, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Alyssa Kate Gregory, Master of Science; Haylie Dawn Hockenberry, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Alyssa Starr Ledbetter, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Renee Morris, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alexander Reese O’Dell, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Antonio Waldir Ramirez, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kristina Dawn Rich, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Cole Runion, Bachelor of Arts; Julie F. Zabel, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
HUNTINGTON: Emily Frances Adkins, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Somaiah K. Ahmed, Doctor of Medicine; Rachel Kassiani Alexandropoulos, Master of Arts; Micheal Suzanne Allen, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Josslyn Cheree Almonte, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Abdulhadi M. Samer AlSayed Suliman, Master of Business Administration; Norah Abdullah Alshaalan, Master of Science; Reem Burayk Alsulami, Master of Business Administration; Kathleen Aluise, Bachelor of Arts; Natwara Anukratiporn, Master of Business Administration; Averi Grace Aya-Ay, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Peter B. Bae, Doctor of Pharmacy; Ashley Dawn Baumann, Master of Arts; Britney Jordan Beasley, Associate in Nursing; Kiersten Ann Bell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Callie Breann Bellomy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Timothy David Bender, Doctor of Education; Bethany Dawn Bentley, Associate in Nursing; Isaac Noah Bias, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Rachel Marie Bias, Associate in Nursing; Baera Gabrielle Bischoff, Bachelor of Arts; Chad Eric Black, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tamra Black, Master of Science; Andrew Alfonso Blanco, Doctor of Medicine; Kodey Allen Blankenship, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Paul James Blankenship, Doctor of Pharmacy; Emily Ellen Blatt, Associate in Nursing; Joshua Scott Blatt, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Taylor Christian Boggess, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Jaylan Nicole Bohanna, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Michael Boling, Bachelor of Science; Kayla Michele Booth, Master of Science; Gavin Parker Boothe, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jayson Thomas Bowen, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Joseph Wayne Bower, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Emma Dawn Bowles, Associate in Nursing; Arrin Carter Brooks, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Arrin Carter Brooks, Doctor of Medicine; Jacqueline Brown, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Mackinzi Paige Brown, Bachelor of Arts; Cortney Ann Bryan, Master of Science in Nursing; Sarah Beth Bryan, Master of Science; Robert Micheal Bryson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Madisen Renae Burns, Doctor of Medicine; Makenzie Taylor Callicoat, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Makenzie Taylor Callicoat, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Loden Nichol Campbell, Associate in Nursing; Joel Nicholas Canner, Doctor of Medicine; Ryan Capuano, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Julia Marie-Minigh Cardot, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Danielle Marie Cartwright, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Carlos Randylee Castillo, Bachelor of Business Administration; John Reynaldo Castillo, Doctor of Medicine; Cali Evan Casto, Bachelor of Science; Emily Hannah Casto, Doctor of Medicine; Elizabeth Dee-Ann Chapman, Education Specialist Degree; Mary Louise Chapman, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Sasha Dawn Chapman, Master of Science; Eric Chatterton, Bachelor of Science; Anna Chenoweth, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Marisa Ann Clarke, Master of Arts; Meredith Gabrielle Cobb, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Aubrey Cohen, Master of Science; Aubrey Cohen, Certificate Program; Kennedi Alexas Colclough, Master of Arts; Jean K. Cole, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Grace E. Cornelius, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Christina Michelle Corns, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; David Anthony Crawley, Master of Public Administration; Kaelyn Paige Creasy, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; William Brad Crockett, Bachelor of Science; Duncan Squires Crowley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Adriana Alexis Crum, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Danielle Crum, Master of Science; Deena Ahmed Dahshan, Doctor of Medicine; Vladimir Stefanov Danailov, Doctor of Medicine; Alfonso Jose Davila Davila, Master of Science; Alexis Beth Day, Associate in Nursing; Brenna Nicole Digiacomo, Associate in Nursing; Carl Dee Dillingham, Doctor of Pharmacy; Katherine Rebekah Dotten, Master of Arts; Laura Michelle Doyle, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Laina Diann Egnor, Master of Science in Nursing; Shaun Thomas Elkins, Bachelor of Arts; Matthew Forrest Ellison, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Emily Dawn Fedukovich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Maranda Jewell Felix, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Cameron Paige Ferguson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kelli Elizabeth Ferguson, Associate in Nursing; Caitlyn Sierra Finley, Bachelor of Arts; Emily Rebecca Fletcher, Doctor of Medicine; Alexis Michelle Forney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Bronsen Nicklaus Forren, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Faith Leigh Fowler, Doctor of Pharmacy; Adria Janelle Fox, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Braxton Mitchell Freeman, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Leslie Anne Friedman, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Natalie Lizette Frye, Associate in Nursing; Nathaniel Curtis Gallagher, Doctor of Medicine; David X. Gallegos, Doctor of Medicine; Angel Noel Gandee, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Darius Edward George, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Lorado George, Doctor of Education; Kendall Lauren Gesner, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; James Allen Gibbs, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashley Mae Gibson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; William Chase Gibson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chloe Danielle Gillespie, Bachelor of Science; Chloe Danielle Gillespie, Associate in Nursing; Christina Dawn Goins, Bachelor of Arts; Jaycob Scott Gooderham, Bachelor of Business Administration; Joshua Benjamin Samuel Gould, Bachelor of Business Administration; Krystal Marie Gremillion, Master of Arts; Payton Yvonne Griffith, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Meredith Paige Hadlock, Master of Science in Nursing; Cody Ryan Hall, Master of Science; Kaitlyn Sheryl Hall, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Cortney Lyn Hamons, Master of Science; John Thomas Handley, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Georgia Grace Hankins, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Emma Abigail Hanlon, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Amy Lynne Harbour, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Nicholas A. Harmon, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Brynn Harper, Bachelor of Science; Christian Michelle Harris, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Roger Trey Harris, Bachelor of Business Administration; Wai Fung Hau, Doctor of Medicine; Samuel Charles Arthur Hawkwood, Bachelor of Business Administration; Trenton Drew Hayes, Doctor of Medicine; Kinley Sue Hazelett, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Taylor Brooke Hazlett, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jakob Andru Henderson, Bachelor of Science; Jamie S. Hensley, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Tabitha Kay Hensley, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Lee Hewitt, Master of Science; KC Tamrin Hoard, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Allison Heekyung Hong, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Madison Kay Howell, Master of Science; James Hoyle, Master of Arts; Collin Michael Huth, Doctor of Medicine; Jeffrey Daniel Jackson, Master of Science; Robert Ian Jackson, Doctor of Medicine; Peter Januszkiewicz, Doctor of Medicine; Austin Michael Jarrell, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Cum Laude; Joseph Jarrell, Bachelor of Business Administration; Perri Morgan Jefferson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Jay Christian Jensen, Doctor of Medicine; Abigail Faye Jessup, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Xiaofan Jiang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Khyla Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Lyndon Brian Johnson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Olivia Marie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; KayleeJo Christine Jones, Master of Arts; Kevin Myounghoon Joo Bachelor of Arts, ; Hideyo Kanai, Master of Business Administration; Selina Keeney, Master of Arts; Sharique Khalid, Master of Science in Engineering; Alexandra Mari Kiekover, Doctor of Medicine; Jacob Randal Kilgore, Doctor of Medicine; Pyogwang Kim, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jillian Mae King, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Jordan Robert King, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob Ryan Kirkendoll, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Madison Reah Knight, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Shannyn Morgan Kyle, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Jessica Nichole Lake, Master of Arts; Sarah Elizabeth Lane, Bachelor of Arts; Justin-Lee Jefferson Lanier, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Marshall Lawrence, Master of Science; Kristen LeFevers, Master of Arts; Kaleb David Leonard, Bachelor of Science; Erin Elizabeth Light, Doctor of Medicine; Callie Teel Linville, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Anna Marie Long, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Ashleigh Taylor Claire Louden, Master of Arts; Robin Elizabeth Lucas, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Brennan Joseph Lusher, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Elizabeth Maddox, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Paavana Krishna Mandava Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Carter Christian Marcum, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Morgan Olivia Marcum, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Savannah Brooke Mason, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mahogany Lynn Matthews, Bachelor of Science; Alexis Maynard, Bachelor of Science; Warren Scott Maynard, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Anna Kathryn Mayo, Master of Science; Bailey LeighAnn McCallister, Master of Arts in Teaching; Kacee Raeanne McCoy, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Wesley Sean McDowell, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Benjamin Maxwell McGinnis, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Lindsay Paige McKelvey, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jamila Doree Elisabeth McMurry, Bachelor of Science; James Harrison McQuinn, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Brady Matthew McSweeney, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Victoria Amber Rose Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Caroline Elise Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Robert Shane Mills, Master of Science; Raeleigh Jaice Mooij, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Raeleigh Jaice Mooij, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Ashley Bryanna Moore, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Allin Moore, Bachelor of Business Administration; Daria Aleksandrovna Mordvinova, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Sophia Marie Morrison, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Lynn Morrison, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Barrett Moye, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Garrett H. Muckleroy, Doctor of Medicine; Jennifer Myungsook Murphy, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Lauren Hope Murrell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jordan Matthew Musgrave, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Charles Neighborgall, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Trang Thi Nguyen, Master of Science; Spencer Cole Nicholas, Master of Arts; Ginny Anne Noble, Associate in Nursing; Trevor Noel, Master of Business Administration; Jalen Xavior-Ray Norwood, Associate in Nursing; Alexandra Claire O’Connor, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Katherine O’Neal, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Emily Katherine O’Neal, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jennifer Rae Pagan, Master of Arts; Victor Jose Palmer Ramos, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Lawrence Papillon, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Tate Parrillo, Bachelor of Science; Shivani Vijaykumar Patel, Bachelor of Science; Tristan Michael Patton, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Ajdin Penava, Bachelor of Science; Chloe Dylan Perdue, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Taylor Ruth Perdue, Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Anne Perry, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Tamera Leeann Pierce, Bachelor of Arts; Jarrett Douglas Plumley, Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Marie Poole, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Marisha Nadine Poore, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Owen Isaiah Porter, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Carly LaShea Preece, Doctor of Pharmacy; Haley Nicole Preece, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tiffany Renee Preston, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Zachary Taylor Preston, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Jaiden Yamonie Pugh, Bachelor of Arts; Casey J. Rash, Bachelor of Arts; Arianna Nicole Ratliff, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kylie M. Rhoton, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jesten Rheannon Richardson, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Megan Kathryn Riley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Whitney Marie Roberts, Master of Arts; Quinn Marshall Robertson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Jessica Yvonne Roth, Doctor of Medicine; Lakin Marie Runyon, Associate in Nursing; Michelly Frizao Guardia Sandoval, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Aimee Marie Schmalz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katelyn Suzanne Sexton, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Shazbeen Shahid, Master of Business Administration; Dana Lahr Sharma, Doctor of Medicine; Aijia Shi, Master of Science; Sarah Ashby Simonton, Master of Science; Tiffany L. Sloane, Bachelor of Arts; Rileigh Booth Smirl, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Breana Madison Smith, Master of Arts; Lloyd Thomas Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Natalya Krystaal Smith, Master of Arts; Ryan Nicholas Smith, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Caitlyn Nicole Smith-Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts; Peter Logan Smyrichinsky, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Brian Joseph Snoad, Doctor of Medicine; Tori Beth Leader Snoad, Doctor of Medicine; Christopher Joseph Sochor, Doctor of Education; Danika Jeroldine Spencer, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; James William St Clair, Master of Arts; Sean Daniel Stallo, Master of Business Administration; Hannah Rose Stanley, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Maggie J. Stanley, Master of Science; Andrew Michael Stephenson, Master of Science; Jesse Timothy Stevens, Master of Arts; Jared M. Stull, Bachelor of Science; Samuel Getu Tadesse, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Christian Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Michelle Taylor, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ava Kathleen Tennant, Doctor of Medicine; Madysen C. Terry, Bachelor of Science; Jared Allen Thomas, Master of Arts; Jared Allen Thomas, Master of Arts; Seth Cooper Thomas, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Gretel Toloza-Alvarez, Master of Science; Destiny LaRaine Tomblin, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Stephen Chase Toppins, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Dakota Cameron Toth, Doctor of Pharmacy; Patricia Tran, Master of Science; Amrita Rupa Valluri, Doctor of Medicine; Molly Rose Wagner, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Harley Derek Walden, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Catherine Diana Waldron, Doctor of Medicine; Isaiah Xavier Walker, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Mackenzie Jayne Watson, Master of Arts; Alyssa Marie Watts, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Conner Stewart Way, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Daniel Ryan Weber, Master of Science; Patricia Ann Weir, Master of Science in Nursing; Nan Wen, Master of Science; Whitney Olivia Whalen, Master of Arts; Benjamin Montgomery Wheeler, Bachelor of Arts; Amber Grace Wilfong-Knight, Certificate Program; Michael Edward Williams, Master of Public Health; Takira Adrienna Williams, Bachelor of Science; Ethan Clay Wills, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Erica Faith Winkelmann, Master of Arts; Stephanie Allyson Woodrum, Master of Arts; Tanner Reed Wooten, Master of Arts; Anthony Shannon Workman, Doctor of Medicine; Braydon Skylar Wren, Bachelor of Business Administration; Francis Wright, Doctor of Pharmacy; Xiao Yang, Master of Science; Luke Maxwell Zban, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Ying Zhang, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
LESAGE: Brian Corbin Gibbs, Master of Science; Ethan Michael Layne, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Ethan Michael Layne, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Madeline Kaye Merritt, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Tyler Justin Waugh, Bachelor of Science.
MILTON: Makala Nicole Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Marcos Adkins, Master of Arts; Mary Sophia Anton, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Ryan Clayton Davis, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Noah Matthew Dial, Doctor of Pharmacy; Mason Gunnar Fischer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; John Matthew Grey, Master of Science; Makayla Kristine Hart, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Chloe Paige Horn, Bachelor of Arts; Erika Stefanie Klose, Education Specialist Degree; Lily Liu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lily Liu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hayden Stewart Lowe, Associate in Nursing; Caleb Scott McComas, Bachelor of Science; Tanner Bryce Mullins, Master of Science; Hannah Taylor Osburn, Master of Science; Garrett Benjamin Ramsey, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Stephanie Rosier, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Chloe Rachel Sergent, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Margaret Clare Shaughnessy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Kenna Faith Spurlock, Doctor of Pharmacy; Katlin Alexis Stricklin, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Rachel Marie Venturino, Master of Arts.
ONA: Megan Nicole Adkins, Bachelor of Business Administration; Anna Marie Beckett, Doctor of Pharmacy; Julia Abigale Crouse, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Garrett William Edwards, Associate in Nursing; Lauren Michelle Freeman, Master of Arts in Teaching; Aaron Douglas Frost, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ethan Cole Howell, Bachelor of Science; Makayla Renee Mathews, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Tyler Paul Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Cum Laude; Nina Marie Shell, Master of Science; Shelby Lee White, Master of Arts; Karissa Baylee Withrow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
SALT ROCK: Jarod Max Banzon, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Timothy Steven Beckett, Associate in Nursing; Samuel Scott Burdette, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lindsey Collins, Associate in Nursing; Brittany Irene Jobe, Master of Arts; Chad Allen Meadows, Doctor of Medicine.
WAYNE COUNTY
CEREDO: Tarabeth Brumfield Heineman, Doctor of Education; Laken Amber Raychelle Wolfe, Master of Arts.
DUNLOW: Jared Bryant Switzer, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
FORT GAY: Brittany Berry, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kaitlan Sierra Conn, Doctor of Medicine; Maegan LeAnn Ellison, Associate in Nursing; Kristyn Brooke Frasher, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Chelsea Lynn Maynard, Certificate Program; Megan Rachelle Perry, Associate in Nursing; Bethany LeAnn Ratcliff, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Kennah Rae Salmons, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Sydne Payton Stanley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Mollie Catherine Workman, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
GENOA: Lindsey Jo Riggs, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Cody Glen Sansom, Bachelor of Arts.
KENOVA: Bradley Shawn Arthur, Bachelor of Business Administration; Karli Wade Brubeck, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Colten Allen Brumfield, Bachelor of Arts; Matthew Elliott Bryan, Bachelor of Social Work; Matthew Elliott Bryan, Bachelor of Science; Payton Rylee Caldwell, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Alexandra Nicole Collins, Master of Science in Nursing; Claire Catherine Ferguson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; David Wesley Nathaniel Fox, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Shona Graham, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jaclyn Olivia Hardin, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Baylee McKay Harrison, Bachelor of Arts; Ashlee Rand Hutchison, Master of Science in Nursing; Crystal Danielle Janes-Maynard, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Neeley Marie Jeffery, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Neeley Marie Jeffery, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Mackenzie Brae Kelly, Master of Science in Nursing; Hallie Morgan Knipp, Master of Arts; Alexis Camden MacGregor, Master of Science; Seth Garrett Milam, Associate in Nursing; Giorgi Lee Morrone, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Joanne Marie Smith, Bachelor of Arts; Gatlin Phillip Spangler, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kiley Reid White, Associate in Nursing.
LAVALETTE: Jonathan Daniel Burton, Bachelor of Arts; Holley Drew Christian, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Rebecca Jordan Merritt, Doctor of Pharmacy; Joseph Randall Mills, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Justin Tyler Perdue, Doctor of Medicine; Christian Alexander Prichard, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Hannah Leigh Johnson Stapleton, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
PRICHARD: Lindsey Grace Bellomy, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Brittany Nichole Kelley, Bachelor of Science; Lakin Elizabeth Wellman, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
WAYNE: Hannah Lynne Castle, Bachelor of Arts; Anna Marie Hutchinson, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Nicole Mills, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Rileigh Kate Parsons, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Hanna Grace Preece, Bachelor of Arts; Trisha Sue Reynolds, Associate in Nursing; Payton Tray Salmons, Master of Arts; Lauryn Grace Smith, Associate in Nursing; Elijah Robert Watson, Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Rene’ White, Master of Arts.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Loreli L. Ferguson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Addison Annalis Fizer, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Chelsee Bree Graham, Associate in Nursing; Jozy Marie Jones, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Mackenzie Grace Moir, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Lynn Price, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Katelyn Brooke Spears, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Ryleigh Paige Swann, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Sydney Nicole Wellman, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Maya Amy Williams, Master of Science; Ryan Joseph Williams, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
CROWN CITY: Kayla Linville, Master of Arts; Chelsy Dale Shockley, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
GALLIPOLIS: Allison Mackenzie McGhee, Bachelor of Science; Zara Ranae Meade, Bachelor of Arts; Jessica Rose Northup, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Maria Paula Ovalle, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Megan Phillips, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Clayton James Plymale, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bethany Hope Purdum, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Shawn Michael Sexton, Bachelor of Arts; Zachary Kyle Tackett, Master of Science; Kaden M. Thomas, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
IRONTON: Jason Paul Haywood, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jacob Harrison Hock, Certificate Program; Jacob Harrison Hock, Master of Arts; Noah Matthew Lambert, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude; William Justin Mays, Doctor of Pharmacy; Elijah L. Piatt, Doctor of Pharmacy; Anna Lindsay Preston, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
KITTS HILL: Ethan Taylor Baker, Doctor of Pharmacy.
OAK HILL: Jason Andrew Kerns, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
PROCTORVILLE: Megan Renae Ashton, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Sarah Elaine Blatt, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Emily Nicole Brammer, Master of Arts; Sarah Ann Combs, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Nathanial Andrew Crum, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Victoria Dunford, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Chase W. Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Samuel Tacy Godschalk, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jacquelyn Olivia Goodenough, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Jacquelyn Olivia Goodenough, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Lindsey Morgan Hawthorne, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Makenzie Rae Kazee, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Ian Zachary Klepp, Bachelor of Business Administration; Carson J. Lyon, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Braden Renee Ward, Master of Arts in Teaching.
SOUTH POINT: Ryan Alexander Brown, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kendall McCall Bryant, Bachelor of Science Nursing, Cum Laude; Jerycka Sue Hayes, Master of Business Administration; Abigail Rose Ross, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
WILLOW WOOD: Megan Russell, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jacqueline Marie Shaw, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND: Rachael Elizabeth Barber, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Zane Michael Blake, Education Specialist Degree; David L. Findley, Doctor of Pharmacy; Taylor Brooke Jimison, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; April Marie Melvin, Certificate Program; Hailey Brooke Proctor, Bachelor of Science Nursing, Cum Laude; Devin Michael Profit, Associate in Nursing; Roger Dustin Rigsby, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Josie Denise Roberts, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Rachel E. Russell, Master of Science in Nursing; Jeffrey Weng, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
CATLETTSBURG: Stevi Nicole Cobern, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tiffany Ann Estep, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kari Lee Huffman, Master of Arts; Kayla Brooke Rice, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
FLATWOODS: Alyssa Cordial, Associate in Nursing; Kendall Renee Griffith, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Kendall Renee Griffith, Certificate Program; Tanner Scott Lee, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
GREENUP: Abigail M. Dowdy, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
LOUISA: Nicholas Edward Mathews, Master of Business Administration; Ricky J. Moore, Doctor of Pharmacy; Ricky J. Moore, Master of Business Administration; Patrick C. Newsome, Doctor of Pharmacy; Samantha R. Perdue, Associate in Nursing; Joshua Brian Ratliff, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
RUSSELL: Sidney Anderson, Master of Business Administration; Bethany Anne Bloss, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.