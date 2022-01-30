HUNTINGTON — Marshall University art students and alumni are presenting the “Conceptions of Flight” exhibit at the South Charleston campus.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 18 at the library gallery of the Academic Center on Marshall’s South Charleston campus. It was made under the leadership of professor Sandra Reed from Marshall’s School of Art and Design and made possible through American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for the arts.
It features works from 11 Marshall students and three alumni. Artists, whose creations explore various concepts related to flight, have focused on everything from memories of international travel and a hot air balloon ride to birds, mythological creatures and individuals, as well as concepts related to mental health.
Artists are Barb Lavalley Benton, Jillian Brown, Nicole Carey, Kayley Dillon, Silas Endicott, Emily Fuller, Baylee Grueser, Haylee Reggi, Graci Stephens, Ethan Willis, Jacob Wood, Shyanna Ashcraft, Julianna Geyer and Madelyn Hill.
As she designed the Advanced Drawing course in which the students’ work originated, Reed chose “Flight” as a drawing project theme in recognition of the confluence of the 50th anniversary of the 1970 plane crash and Marshall’s development of an aviation program that is based in Charleston.
“I trust our students to bring their values and their personal narratives to whatever they create, and these form a basis of connection for an audience,” she said. “The students explored flight in its primary and secondary definitions, considering it as both flying and fleeing and flights of the imagination, and reflected on flight as both a noun and a verb.”
Coupled with the exhibition will be a “zine,” a small, self-published, low-tech magazine, which highlights the pieces featured in the exhibit. It is attached in PDF form.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History created the American Rescue Plan: Project Support for Individual Artists grants to provide “project support for individual artists to create visual, performance or literary works of art aimed at helping their communities heal from the impact of COVID-19.”
The grant inspired collaboration with Rachael Peckham, a professor of English at Marshall and the author-collaborator for “Conceptions of Flight.” Peckham characterized this as a “dream project,” visiting with the artists and presenting a reading from one of her recent works regarding flight and personal loss, Reed said.
Peckham will host a related literary event at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 in the library gallery on the South Charleston campus to inspire visitors to engage with the artwork from their own life experiences.
Also involved was Savannah Julian, a 2021 alumna of the School of Art and Design, who has been a design collaborator for this project, creating the zine, as well as publicity and online materials.
If the pandemic precludes in-person attendance, the address for an exhibition website, with the zine, video tour and audio commentary, will be available at www.marshall.edu/musclibrary.
The exhibit is a wonderful opportunity for Marshall to invite the public to campus to learn and reflect after the seclusion that many have experienced during the pandemic, Lynne Edington, then-director of library services at the South Charleston campus, said in a letter of support for the project.
The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.