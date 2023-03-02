HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, March 4, the Marshall Artists Series will present its annual Regional Reels Film Festival at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m., the event will showcase three brand-new films made by local auteurs about local subject matters.
The first film is called “Peerless City” and it is a 67-minute-long documentary film about nearby Portsmouth, Ohio, and its attempts to revive itself as a small river town on the rise.
At 2:30 p.m., the film “Picture Proof” will be shown, which is an intimate look at one woman’s journey to rise above addiction and how her family and friends dealt with this modern day plague of the Appalachian region. Filmmakers Tijah Bumgarner and Jena Sieler will be on hand at the Keith-Albee after the film’s showing.
The third film of the day, called “The Wake Up Call,” will be screened at 5:30 p.m. The 70-minute film is about West Virginia native Dave Evans who fought bravely as a Marine in the Vietnam War until he lost both his legs in an explosion at just 18 years of age. After he healed, he became an anti-war activist who traveled the world, making prosthetic legs for those injured in conflicts across the globe. While Evans died in 2020 at age 68, his friends had taken enough footage to put this documentary film together.
You can watch the trailers for each of the three films at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
At the heart of the film “Peerless City” is Portsmouth native Amanda Page. In a story oft told in this region, Owen left her small Ohio River town and went to college in Alabama, then lived in big cities like Cincinnati and Los Angeles. Now living in both Columbus and Portsmouth, she has a desire to bring her talents and knowledge back to the place of her youth and with this film, she is chronicling her hometown’s attempts to lift itself up.
Portsmouth, just like Ironton and even Huntington, experienced a boomtime decades ago when the river was filled with commerce; iron, steel and coal were in demand; and the factories were churning in high gear. Those glory days faded a long time ago, however, and the goal in recent years is to continue to find new ways for these towns to be a unique place to visit and live.
But, like Huntington in recent years, Portsmouth also suffered from the drug epidemic. Recently, however, the city has made a name for itself as a place for recovery from substance use.
“A lot of what I do now started in my senior year of high school when I took part in a senior mentorship program offered through the county, where I shadowed a local journalist who wrote for the local newspaper,” said Amanda Page, one of the creators of “Peerless City.” “I was with that journalist on the day that she did a story on the unveiling of a city limits sign that had the city slogan on it that read, ‘Where Southern Hospitality Begins.’ That was my first encounter with the city’s slogan, which I weirdly internalized and made life decisions that were influenced by it, and yet I questioned it, saying, ‘We’re not even in the South.’ I think I was aware of the concept of regional culture at the time, but I couldn’t articulate it. I mean, my dad and little brother were Civil War reenactors and I wondered, ‘What exactly is the South?’ So, from there I went to school in Alabama, to try and get a sense of it.”
While in college in Alabama, Page earned a degree in creative writing and then moved to Los Angeles because of a lifelong interest in “Old Hollywood.”
“When I was in Los Angeles, I just tried to soak it up, spending time in Beverly Hills, I spent a lot of time in the libraries there, and I walked around Hollywood and had a job in brand management,” said Page. “I also joined a writer’s group there and was trying to figure it out. I was ambitious, yet I didn’t try to write for television or anything like that because I was still ensconced in my collegiate mind and thought, ‘I’m going to write a novel.’ Then, while I was out there, I wrote a blog for my friends back home so I didn’t have to write the same email over and over again, and that led to my graduate thesis about my time in Los Angeles.”
All along the way, Page wrestled with her inner identity, coming to grips with the fact the she was “Amanda Page from Portsmouth, Ohio.” It can be a common theme with young folks who leave Appalachia to see the world. But eventually, Page moved back to town and brought her skills with her.
“When I came back from LA, and moved into an old farm house, I told my best friend one day, ‘Everything I’ve learned and everything I’ve done is not going to matter unless I bring it back and apply it in Portsmouth,’” said Page. “Then, during covid, knowing that I like stories about places, I read an article in Belt Magazine that mentioned a documentary film about Moundsville, West Virginia, which was on PBS. So, I watched it and some of the people in the film said some really interesting things that I had already been thinking about in terms of Portsmouth. Then, after talking about the documentary on Twitter, one of the directors of that film reached out and we became fast friends. He was a reporter who partnered with a filmmaker to make ‘Moundsville,’ and that same filmmaker is who I made ‘Peerless City’ with, and his name is David Bernabo.”
As for the movie “The Wake Up Call,” it was made by filmmakers Eric Neudel and Alison Gilkey. The project came about after they met the aforementioned West Virginian Marine Dave Evans and went with him on a trip to South America, where Evans continued his work of making prosthetic legs for victims of land mines and of war in general. After losing both his legs in battle, Evans was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America organization and one of the original members of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War group, made up of soldiers who experienced first-hand the mishandling of that war by politicians.
“After losing both of his legs in Vietnam, Dave went on to become one of the world’s best prosthetists and he traveled to 17 different war zones,” said Neudel, about Evans, who grew up in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. “Dave died in 2020, and we started making this film in 2015. He was only 68 and it seemed like his body just wore out, because he worked so hard. He was always in these conflict zones. The last job he had was in the Congo. We got to film him with Syrian refugees in Amman, Jordan, which is the final scene in the film. He fitted people with prosthetics, but he also trained people how to do it as well. Dave told us that he figured he had treated over 20,000 people during his lifetime. He was just an artist at doing his prosthetic work. He had a feel for it.”
Neudel first met Evans when the two of them went to Nicaragua to set up a clinic for people who were still being injured by land mines many years after the civil war there was over. Unfortunately, in many war zones, land mines are elusive and lethal decades after the conflict ends, and Evans, having experienced it himself, was determined to help those victims.
“Any bad place that you can imagine, Dave was there,” said Neudel. “There was not a war or conflict that he did not go into, either while it was going on or just after. He explains all of it in the film. Dave had become quite anti-war and had this notion that a lot of people are pretty much tricked into going to war, and that it is not going to benefit them. In the beginning, he was all gung-ho as a Marine and was tough as nails as a soldier. He enlisted when he was 17 and landed in Vietnam in January of 1970. He was a private when he went in and he was a sergeant when he left. In December of that year, 11 months later, that is when he lost both of his legs. Then, he felt betrayed. So, Dave’s basic idea was — I felt — he was always seeking redemption for having been a combatant. He wanted to sort of find his soul again and heal, because he had his physical wounds, but he also had a spiritual wound as well.”