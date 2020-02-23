HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series Spring International Film Festival will bring Oscar-winning and critically acclaimed films to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center from March 5-8.
The festival features films from countries such as Iceland, Germany, Spain and Vietnam. Newly added to the lineup is the Oscar-winning “Parasite,” a film from South Korea that won best picture at this month’s 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, becoming the first non-English-language film to get the top honor, as well as three other Oscars.
“Parasite” is being shown in lieu of “The Fall of the American Empire” (Canada), which will not be screened due to a film distribution issue, according to the Artists Series.
Tickets for the Spring International Film Festival are $10 per film and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center; advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film.
Kicking off the festival is “Styx” (Germany), which tells the story of a busy doctor who plans to spend her annual vacation fulfilling her long-held dream of sailing from Gibraltar to the small island of Ascension in the Atlantic. But everything changes when she sees a damaged, overloaded boat full of refugees nearby. Knowing that at least a hundred people could drown, she begins to organize a plan to help then, pushing back the fear that it will be impossible to do so.
“Styx” shows at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5 and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. It runs 1 hour and 34 minutes long and is presented in German and English with English subtitles.
Recent Academy Award nominee “Pain and Glory” (Spain), tells a series of re-encounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in physical decline. In recovering his past, he finds the urgent need to recount it, and in that he also finds salvation.
“Pain and Glory” shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5 and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. It is 1 hour and 53 minutes long, and is presented in Spanish with English subtitles.
The acclaimed “Parasite” (South Korea) tells the story of the Park family, the picture of aspirational wealth, and the Kim family, rich in street smarts and not much else. These two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the families, but when a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a battle for dominance breaks out.
“Parasite” shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. It is 2 hours and 12 minutes long and presented in Korean with English subtitles.
Set in 19th century rural Vietnam, “The Third Wife” tells the story of 14-year-old May as she becomes the third wife of wealthy landowner Hung. Soon she learns that she can only gain status by asserting herself as a woman who can give birth to a male child. May’s hope to change her status turns into a real and tantalizing possibility when she gets pregnant. Faced with forbidden love and its devastating consequences, May finally comes to an understanding of the brutal truth: the options available to her are few and far between.
“The Third Wife” shows at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 and at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. It is presented in Vietnamese with English subtitles and runs 1 hour and 36 minutes long.
Premiering at Sundance in 2019, “One Child Nation” is a documentary film that follows the results of the end of China’s One Child Policy, the extreme population control measure that made it illegal for couples to have more than child, which may have ended in 2015, but the process of dealing with the trauma of its brutal enforcement is only just the beginning. This sweeping documentary explores the ripple effect of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after another.
“One Child Nation” shows on Friday, Mar. 6 at 11 am, Saturday, Mar 7 at 5:30 pm, and Sunday, Mar 8 at 7:30 pm. This film is presented in English and Mandarin with English Subtitles. 1 hr. 29 minutes.
“Woman at War” (Iceland) tells the story of Halla, a choir conductor and eco-activist who plans to disrupt the operations of an aluminum plant in the Icelandic highlands, purposefully damaging electricity pylons and wires to cut their power supply. One day, a long-forgotten application to adopt an orphan child from Ukraine is approved. At the same time, the government ramps up police and propaganda efforts to catch and discredit her.
“Woman at War” shows at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. The film is presented in Icelandic, Spanish and English with English subtitles, and runs 1 hour and 41 minutes long.
The Marshall Artists Series 2020 Spring International Film Festival is presented by Farrell, White & Legg, and is sponsored by The Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, iHeart Radio, WSAZ, The Herald-Dispatch and Marshall University.
For more information call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule, visit www.marshallartistsseries.org.