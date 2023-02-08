The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

The Hubbard Street Dance Chicago troupe is scheduled to perform in Huntington this week as part of the Marshall Artists Series.

 MICHELLE REID | Courtesy photo

Coming back after pandemic lockdowns, artists had to work hard to get ready to perform in front of an audience or even with each other.

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, said for months, companies couldn’t even meet to rehearse.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you