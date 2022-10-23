The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — If you’re looking for some thrills and chills this spooky season, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center is the place to be.

No, we aren’t talking about the rumored haunted basement — although that will undoubtedly add to the creepy ambiance when storyteller Adam Booth takes the stage to deliver “Jesse’s Doll — Ghost Stories and Spookier Things,” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

