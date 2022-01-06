HUNTINGTON — Teaching children to read is a basic skill that is essential to their success later in life. But to spark their imagination and encourage them to use the words of Martin Luther King Jr. is to send that skill to another level.
That is what happens every year with the Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival held every year in Oakland, California.
Taking place within the diverse Oakland Unified School District, it is a contest of skill that encourages the learning of history and then using that knowledge to create something distinctive and special.
This 58-minute movie “We Are The Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest,” executive produced by the Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali and directed by the Emmy Award-winning Amy Schatz, will be shown for free at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center theater after Marshall University students return on Monday, Jan. 10.
While geared toward the returning college students as a part of the Marshall Artists Series, the public is also welcome to attend the free showing.
“We Are The Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The free tickets are available by calling 304-696-6656.
Children ranging in age from Pre-K to the 12th grade are encouraged to enter the annual Oakland MLK Oratorical Festival, where they can perform in front of an audience while reciting original or already published poetry and speeches inspired by King’s life.
While King is seen now as a towering presence who chose to fight racism and inequality by non-violent means back when Jim Crow laws were in force in the U.S., he was only 39 years old when he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968. Before that fateful day, however, he led the fight for freedom, trying to encourage an atmosphere in society where, as he put it, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
That memorable quote came from King’s history-making speech in 1963 in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The film “We Are The Dream,” released in 2020, follows the students as they prepare for the contest months ahead of time. Only the finalists make the cut for the Oakland MLK Oratorical Festival’s main event.
“The executive director of this movie is Mahershala Ali, who has won two Academy Awards for his roles in the movies ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Green Book’ as well as a winner of a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award, grew up in Oakland,” said Angela Jones, director of marketing for the Marshall Artists Series. “We are excited to be able to show this film as a part of our Martin Luther King Day celebration. We love to show movies at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts center because there are 2,200 seats, so there is plenty of room for social distancing.”
Thursday’s special showing will also mark the emergence of some new equipment brought in for the Keith-Albee, which was built in 1928.
“We have a new projector and a new sound system that we acquired for the Keith-Albee screen and theater,” Jones said. “Last year, the Marshall Artists Series received some much-appreciated donations and we used those funds to upgrade the projector and sound system for this beautiful hall, which dramatically improves the look and sound of the film festivals we will be presenting in the future. We really couldn’t do the Marshall Artists Series without our wonderful sponsors and those who donate to our program, and we appreciate their efforts very much.”