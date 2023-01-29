The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Mark Zanter, interim director of Marshall University’s School of Art and Design, was invited to Rome, Italy, last month to present a paper at the 25th Generative Art Conference. His paper, titled “The Use of Markov Chains in ‘Ex Machina’ (2022),” addresses how probability matrices generate music in several sections of the work.

“Ex Machina” is a multi-disciplinary work combining composed and algorithmically generated music, processed video and modern dance. It’s a concert-length performance, featuring sound, light and movement inspired by themes in novels by Philip K. Dick, William Gibson and others. The ensemble performance is integrated with computer-generated music, video and dance, generating interplay between real and virtual worlds, between grittiness/immediacy of daily life and cyber fantasy, Zanter said. The musical, visual experience embraces technology while celebrating performance.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you