HUNTINGTON — For more than 17 years, Dr. Charles W. Clements II has served local active duty, reserve and civilian Coast Guard personnel as the primary care physician for their Huntington Safety Unit.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard presented him with a public service commendation.
He was recognized for guiding Coast Guard members through the lengthy armed forces health assessment forms and concise submission requirements; fine-tuning his own health assessments and knowledge of area disease trends to ensure Coast Guard members and their families were afforded the highest levels of health and safety, both on-the-job and in their local communities.
Clements, a retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Army, is a family medicine physician at Marshall Health and a professor in the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
In his role with the Coast Guard’s occupational medical surveillance and evaluation program, he facilitates the local unit’s health assessments and provides training to other Coast Guard medical staff.
“Dr. Clements goes above and beyond to serve his community,” said Dr. Adam M. Franks, vice chair of the department of family and community health, in a news release. “In addition to supporting a local military unit, he oversees Marshall Medical Outreach, a student-led mobile health clinic that provides free medical care to Huntington’s homeless population. It’s an honor to have him as a colleague.”
Commander Paul Mangini, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Huntington, said, “Over nearly two decades of dedicated service, new unit members and their spouses found great solace in knowing their health care needs could be promptly addressed by Dr. Clements after transitioning into the local community.”
The U.S. Coast Guard Public Service Commendation certificate and citation were submitted by Mangini and signed by Rear Admiral John Nadeau, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans, Louisiana.