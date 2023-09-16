The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MayorSteveWilliams_ARCLearningAcademy_09-13-23.JPG

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams welcomes attendees of the Recovery-to-Work Cohort Learning Academy on Wednesday at the Touma Museum of Medicine.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health and Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine hosted the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Recovery-to-Work Cohort Learning Academy at the Touma Museum of Medicine on Wednesday.

Regional teams convened with subject matter expertise and facilitation support to develop plans aimed at addressing the substance use disorder crisis across Appalachia, according to a news release from Marshall Health. The team, composed of more than 30 recipients of ARC INSPIRE, WORK and POWER grants, met to discuss best practices in supporting individuals in recovery.

