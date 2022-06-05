HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business inducted its Beta Gamma Sigma Class of 2022 in a ceremony April 22 in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center. Forty-four students were inducted in the Class of 2022, one of the largest in the chapter’s history.
Beta Gamma Sigma is the official honor society of the Lewis College of Business and the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business. Marshall established its chapter of the society in 1999. Membership is by invitation only, based on class rank. Only the top 7% of juniors, the top 10% of seniors and the top 20% of master’s students are invited to join.
In addition to the recognition and distinction as one of the best business students at Marshall University and in the world, inductees receive many exclusive benefits, including a Beta Gamma Sigma medallion that they wear over their graduation robe.
The 2022 Dr. Harlan Smith Honorary Inductee and keynote speaker for the ceremony was Brandon Dennison, CEO of Coalfield Development. Coalfield Development is a social enterprise focused on inspiring the courage to grow, activating the creativity to innovate and cultivating communities of opportunity in central Appalachia.
Marshall Provost Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee and Dr. Jeff Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business, provided opening remarks and introductions.
The 2022 inductees are Bhavya Achen, Nora Alshaalan, Natwara Anukratipom, Michael (David) Ashworth, Dylan (William) Bentley, Reagan Booton, Maddy Branham, Sarah Bryan, Vanessa Coffman, Mackenzie Combow, John Craig, Josh Daniels, Joshua Dauber, Kylie Day, Nicholas Doerr, Karen Dotson, Olivia Fogo, Taylor Haley, Julie Hoover, Hideyo Kanai, Isabelle Kames, Paige Leonard, Jamison Lewis, Olivia Lewis, Alexis MacGregor, Anna Marsh, John Martin, Sara Matney, Karli Neal, Trevor Noel, Hannah Osburn, Olivia Perdue, Brooklyn Persinger, Erin Roberts, Braden Ross, Jonathan Settle, Nina Shell, Hanna Shrout, Jirakamon Silapabanleng, Nick Smith, Thomas Smith, Amelia Walker, Seth (Cameron) Workman and Shelby Zerkle.
Faculty advisers for Beta Gamma Sigma are Dr. Ben Eng, Dr. Nabaneeta Biswas, Dr Timothy Bryan, and Lacie Bittinger. Student leaders for this past academic year were Kelly Leonard, Annika Behnke and Lainey Blatt.
Beta Gamma Sigma is also the official honor society of the premier business school accrediting body, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. For the past four years, Marshall University’s chapter has been recognized as a “high honors” chapter and, in 2019, achieved “Highest Honors” status.