The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University kicked off Black History Month 2023 Tuesday, unveiling the 2023 Official Black History Poster and honoring the Marshall University and K-12 student winners of the Black History Poster Competition and their teachers. The event featured keynote speaker Dr. Leonard White, physician, and associate dean for diversity at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

This year’s theme is “Black Contributions in American Life and History.” The winning poster was created by Marshall University senior Gracie Stephens, who is from Willow Wood, Ohio, and is working on a bachelor of fine arts degree with an emphasis on printmaking. A merit award was presented to Cassandra Bhagroo from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. She is also a Marshall senior and is studying toward a B.F.A. with an emphasis on graphic design.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you