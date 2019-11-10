HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Music faculty members Carline Waugh and Johan Botes will present “Many Moods in Song: A Celebration of Life through Music,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Smith Recital Hall.
Waugh, a soprano, and Botes, on piano, will perform works by Mozart, Duparc, Lehár, Strauss, and Previn.
“This promises to be an evening of celebration of our journey through life,” said Waugh, an assistant professor of voice. “We will take the audience on a path of intimate exploration and reflection as we closely examine the highs of love, and the lows associated with loss.”
The concert is free and open to the public.