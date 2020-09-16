HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s Class of 2024 is hosting a Hurricane Laura Relief drive-thru collection Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1-5 p.m.
The following items are needed:
- Personal protective equipment: masks, powder free nitrile gloves, hand sanitizer
- First aid supplies: kits, anti-biotic ointment, hydrocortisone, wound wash, burn gel, bandages
- Diabetic supplies: glucose tablets, sharps containers, alcohol wipes, testing supplies
- Pain reliever: ibuprofen, acetaminophen, self-activating cold & hot packs
- Medical supplies: thermometers, blood pressure cuffs, stethoscopes
- Flashlights and batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 312)
- Disinfecting supplies
- Portable cell phone battery packs
Other new and unopened items will also be accepted. Donors may enter the Charleston Avenue side of Stephen J. Kopp Hall and exit via 11th Street. Social distance and mask mandates will be maintained. Have items easily accessible in the back seat or trunk of your car to keep the line moving and minimize contact as students retrieve the donations.