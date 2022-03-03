HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will host the 2022 HerdCon at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, for the community to explore the pop culture convention for free.
The event that started in the 2017-18 school year will feature cosplayers, vendors, gaming panels, artists and more in the Memorial Student Center.
The event encourages student groups, faculty and staff to participate with discussion panels, as vendors or exhibitors, or to participate.
The Saturday event will include events throughout the Memorial Student Center, outdoors and in the Drinko Library.
The Robert C. Byrd Institute and organizations throughout Huntington and the Tri-State collaborated with the event to provide additional activities.
Kristen Pack, Marshall University ceramics major, won the contest to design the logo for 2022 HerdCon.
Pack said the contest asked for a monster or fantasy theme with the idea of rebirth. She said she decided to draw a dragon breathing smoke over an egg — the dragon represents the fantasy, and the egg illustrates the idea of rebirth.
The logo will also be on T-shirts.
“I designed it the way I did so that the smoke would seamlessly blend into the shirt and create a cohesive design rather than just a rectangle floating in the center,” she said.
The Marshall student said she is proud of her design and that others will see it.
“I’m excited to have my art featured as I went through many versions of the design and spent a good amount of time on it. I’m happy that people will be able to see something that I created,” Pack said.
Cosplayers attend the event to showcase character costumes they purchased or made themselves.
The event restricts people from approaching cosplayers without consent. Cosplayers will have wristbands regarding preferences with attendees. A red band means to keep distance, while yellow means to approach with caution and green means you may approach but should still ask for consent to touch the costume or take photos.
