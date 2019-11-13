Marshall University's theater department rehearses for its upcoming performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on Tuesda…

IF YOU GO:

The Marshall University School of Theatre will present the play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on Marshall's Huntington campus. Show dates include Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 20–23 and the performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, call 304-696-ARTS (2787).

Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for seniors and faculty; and $7 for children 12 and under. Marshall University students admitted free with a valid ID.