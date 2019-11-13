Director Jack Cirillo has been creating live productions with the students of Marshall University’s School of Theatre for over two decades now. He often travels to New York City and even London to see shows and find plays suitable and challenging for his Marshall students, and entertaining for the arts-loving members of the Huntington community to enjoy.
One result of Cirillo’s travels was the discovery of the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and based on the original book by Mark Haddon, the play is described the following way: “15-year old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. Now, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared by a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, he is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.”
As can be discerned by the description of the lead character Christopher, although it is not stated specifically, he is one who has Asperger syndrome, which is on the high-end of the autism scale. As a result, and to illuminate fully the main character of this well-written play, Cirillo partnered with the West Virginia Autism Training Center to gain more insight on Christopher’s adventure as portrayed by the student actors.
The School of Theatre will present the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Show dates include Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 20–23 and the performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
“I saw the ‘Curious Incident’ play in London a few years ago and it was technically and creatively impressive,” said Cirillo. “Every year about this time, we decide on what plays we will be doing and this one has been on my short list. But, we wanted to make sure that we could pull it off because the production of the play required a lot of special effects. We are a small program and we have to consider, ‘Can we take this play on?’ So, I connected with some folks over in the Marshall College of Arts and Media and a couple of students over there were doing some interesting work. Over the summer, I worked with Assistant Professor of Graphic Design and Digital Production Daniel Dean and we came up with some special effect ideas that we could do and the results have been terrific.”
To fully help bring the character of Christopher to life, Cirillo sought out the advice of Mark Ellison at the West Virginia Autism Training Center.
“I spent some time with Mark Ellison and his people and we chatted about people on the autism spectrum and what they try to do as an organization and we created an important partnership,” said Cirillo. “Before each performance this weekend, we will have a behind-the-curtain presentation in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. where I will partner with Mark and some folks at his organization and talk about autism. Their mission seems to be working with students with various levels of autism to get past the difficulty of finding a work environment they can utilize to make their own living and manage their own lives. So, they provide training and help students and Marshall is very lucky to be able to work with that program.”
The productions put on by the Marshall University School of Theatre are the end result of a lot of work, time, effort and talent.
“All of the actors in the show are current students at Marshall,” said Cirillo. “It takes four to five weeks of rehearsals to make one or two weeks of performances. It requires a heavy obligation by the students several times a year. When it is all said and done, you are looking at over 100 hours of work to get a production going, and that is just the acting side and doesn’t include the students and faculty that are building the sets and special effects. Every production has its own unique challenges and we do our best to put forth a professional-grade product onstage and we have a faithful fan base that comes to see our shows and love what we do.”