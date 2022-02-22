HUNTINGTON — On a chilly afternoon in Huntington, Jana Tigchelaar pulled out her phone to take the perfect angles of a brick and stone Tudor cottage in the Enslow Park neighborhood.
The English professor at Marshall University was repping green as she talked about her usual photo routine between photos — as this wasn’t her first time capturing a Huntington home.
“I want there to be sort like a uniform, on my page,” Tigchelaar said, talking about her “houses_of_huntington” Instagram account. “I try to center the homes, and I started off just taking a single central photo. Some people started recommending more angles, and I’m so glad they did because you can see so many different unique details when you get a side view.”
This wasn’t the first time Tigchelaar has stopped at the Tudor cottage, or even the second, as she has posted another home on the same street because it is a frequent block she walks. This home is a little more special as it is the first home she posted on the Instagram account a year ago in February 2021.
The account features more than 100 homes in Huntington, along with apartment units, amusement park buildings, churches and former Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert’s home. The account, which has never stayed anonymous, has gathered followers throughout the year and has been featured a few times on local Huntington accounts.
Tigchelaar said there was not a specific home she wanted to use first for the account and that she had half a dozen houses on her phone when she decided to pick the Tudor cottage.
As a representative style in the area, according to Tigchelaar, she said it could be simply that she is attracted to the style, as she noticed she posts the style a lot and has even apologized for doing so on the account.
When walking past the home and turning left onto another block, she stops to appreciate for a moment and then notices something new — stained glass behind the home.
“Wow, isn’t that cool?” she asked. “One of the reasons why I like doing this is because it makes me look closer. Because I’m thinking about it as I take pictures, it’s sort of like a mindfulness exercise.”
Tigchelaar has never referred to herself as an architecture expert and often questions herself in the posts, but she has immersed herself in the subject since she was in high school.
At the high school she attended in Iowa, she took a class about different roof profile shapes and styles — including her favorite roof style that resembles a barn that she learned was called gambrel. As an English and art major in college, she was in history of architecture and garden design classes when she studied abroad in spring 2000 at Oxford University in England. The program was through the Centre for Medieval and Renaissance Studies for Keble College. Tigchelaar said all her knowledge on the subject is because of the professor Alun Thornton Jones, who would hand draw different estates in England.
Although she has gathered information over the years, Tigchelaar said she used Instagram accounts and books to properly describe the homes in her posts.
Accounts such as “what_style_is_that,” “circahouses” and “cheapoldhouses” help find the style, design and sometimes a historical background. Two of her favorite books to use are “American House Styles: A Concise Guide by John Milnes Baker” and “American Homes: The Landmark Illustrated Encyclopedia of Domestic Architecture” by Lester Walker.
Tigchelaar said finding historical background on a building is something she loves to do, and she hopes the posts in the following year will include more details.
The day after Holocaust Remembrance Day, she shared pictures of the B’nai Sholom Congregation synagogue in the Southside neighborhood. The building was formerly known as Ohev Sholom Temple that was built in 1926 when the Jewish population was around 1,100 in Huntington.
The Instagram account is mostly of Tudor Revival, and specifically the smaller style of Tudor Revival cottage, the American Foursquare and the British colonial style. Tigchelaar said the American Foursquare is what is common in the Southside — a square-shaped, two-story structure with a full-width or partial front porch, hip roof, large windows and wide stairs.
As an Easter egg — an intentional hidden detail — Tigchelaar has featured her own home in the Southside, an American Foursquare, in the account’s profile picture.
“Weirdly, I don’t think it’s a great one for the Instagram account because I have a tree in the front that blocks a lot of the visual, and it’s one of the ones that’s really close to the neighbors so you can’t get it without also seeing the houses on either side,” she said.
When Tigchelaar and her family moved to Huntington in 2015 for her position at Marshall, she started walking and noticed the different architectural designs in the area. She implemented daily walks when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2017 and ended treatment in 2018 after months of chemotherapy, surgeries and radiation.
“During that time, I used to run occasionally and do other things. And that became too physically taxing for my body. Walking was kind of a nice way for me to get some of my strength and endurance back after going through chemo and radiation. And it also became a way for me to really appreciate where I was living,” she said.
Daily walks became more of a priority, too, when the pandemic started. Tigchelaar spent semesters sitting on her bed, with limited home space, as she had lectures on Microsoft Teams and Zoom classes with her students. Her husband was working from home, and her two children were participating in their own classes.
“You don’t really think of your house as being small until everyone is in it,” she explained.
She began to walk again to get fresh air, exercise and listen to some of her favorite podcasts — “My Favorite Murder,” “My Brother, My Brother and Me” and daily news podcasts.
“When I started the account, I thought that I might get in my car and drive out to different neighborhoods to run. I really have not done that as much as I thought I would. But now that I’m coming up on the second year of the account, I think I might need to expand my horizon a little bit,” she said.
But Tigchelaar does have to go out of the way for some homes.
“The thing about Huntington is that a lot of houses are at street level, but a lot of them are not! There are some beautiful houses near Ritter Park that are at the top of a steep incline. Anyway, that’s why you may have seen me quickly running up these people’s front lawn to take a picture that wasn’t weirdly foreshortened from the sidewalk,” she wrote on a March post of a Tudor Revival.
With no plan to stop any time soon, Tigchelaar said she is happy that so many Huntingtonians enjoy the page. She said she would gladly pass the account over to another community member when she feels her time is done.