HUNTINGTON — The new book “Sport and the Pandemic” contains a chapter from Marshall University’s director of sport tourism and hospitality management program, Jennifer Mak.
The chapter is titled “The Effect of COVID-19 on Hong Kong Sports.” The chapter was written through a collaboration between Mak and Siu Yin Cheung of Hong Kong Baptist University. They analyzed how athletics in Hong Kong were affected during the first 100 days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 outbreak had many implications for sports in Hong Kong, for both professional competitors and amateur athletes. Olympic athletes could not qualify for the Olympic Games because qualifying events were cancelled. Others had their training schedules upended by fitness center closures and the postponement of the 2020 Olympics. For more casual athletes, COVID-19 mitigation efforts canceled community sports and reduced opportunities for physical activity and social interaction.
These and other effects of the pandemic are closely examined at length in the chapter. The chapter may be read at https://bit.ly/32nbZyD.